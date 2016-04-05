Preview: Coyotes at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks’ vaunted second line had been sputtering mightily before erupting for 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in the team’s last two games. The trio of superstar Patrick Kane, rookie Artemi Panarin and Artem Anisimov looks to continue its amazing start to April on Tuesday, when the Blackhawks host the Arizona Coyotes.

“We realized teams were kind of defending us a little bit differently, so we had to adjust some things,” Kane told the Chicago Sun-Times. The adjustments have worked well as Kane rebounded from scoring just one goal in his previous 10 games to net four and set up two others in his last two contests while Panarin recorded his second straight four-point performance en route to being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday. Anisimov collected a goal and two assists in Chicago’s 6-4 victory over Boston on Sunday, marking the team’s third straight win and fourth in five contests. The Coyotes didn’t do the Blackhawks any favors the following night, however, as St. Louis overcame an early two-goal deficit and posted a 5-2 victory over Arizona to move six points ahead of third-place Chicago in the Central Division.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE COYOTES (35-37-7): Anthony Duclair recorded his seventh point in seven games by scoring his 20th goal on Monday, but the rookie has been held off the scoresheet in each of his two previous meetings with Chicago. Martin Hanzal was riding a five-game point streak (three goals, four assists) before remaining in Arizona with an upper-body injury. “Hopefully, there’s a chance he can join us (on the season-ending road trip), but we’ll just monitor that,” coach Dave Tippett told the AZCentral Sports.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (46-26-7): An apparent left leg injury suffered in the third period on Sunday has veteran Marian Hossa “questionable, maybe doubtful” for Tuesday’s tilt, coach Joel Quenneville told CSN Chicago. Fellow forward Andrew Shaw has been ruled out by the coach after suffering an upper-body injury versus Winnipeg on Friday. Scott Darling will get the nod in net on Tuesday with the club still eyeing Corey Crawford (upper body) for the final regular-season contest in Columbus on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago captain Jonathan Toews, who is riding a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists), scored in overtime to cap a two-goal performance in a 5-4 victory over Arizona on Feb. 4.

2. The Coyotes are 2-12-1 in their last 15 road contests.

3. Kane recorded a goal and two assists in Chicago’s 7-5 victory over Arizona on Dec. 29.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Coyotes 2