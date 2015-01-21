Kane nets 200th goal, Blackhawks blast Coyotes

CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane collected his 200th career goal Tuesday night to go along with his two Stanley Cup rings.

Oh, and he’s only 26.

“It’s a cool milestone,” the Chicago Blackhawks right winger said. “Once you hit it, it’s in your back pocket and you forget about it and move on. Hopefully, I score some more goals along the way.”

Chicago had all the goals it needed in a 6-1 rout of the Arizona Coyotes.

Center Andrew Shaw scored twice for the Blackhawks, who also received goals from center Jonathan Toews, center Teuvo Teravainen and defenseman David Rundblad. Chicago (29-15-2) snapped a two-game skid.

Left winger Lucas Lessio scored the lone goal for Arizona, which was outshot 51-36. The Coyotes (16-25-5) dropped to 0-5-1 in the past six games, and they were outscored 25-9 during that span.

Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said the game represented a microcosm of the season, which has featured inconsistent goaltending, bad penalties and a lack of scoring.

“All of the above,” Tippett said. “That’s where we are as a team. It’s not just (leading up to) the All-Star break. It’s the whole year we’ve been like this.”

Blackhawks goaltender Antti Raanta turned aside 35 shots to improve to 7-3-0.

Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith made 45 saves in the loss.

Chicago opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Toews at 6:53 of the first period. Kane slipped a pass toward the slot to Toews, who fired a wrist shot above Smith’s glove side for his 14th goal.

The Blackhawks increased their lead to 2-0 on a dazzling goal by Shaw at 12:48 of the first period. Shaw received a pass in front of the crease from Teravainen, spun from his backhand to his forehand and punched a shot past Smith to snap an eight-game scoring drought.

Shaw celebrated the goal by pumping his fists and leaping against the boards.

“It was a relief,” said Shaw, who admitted that he was embarrassed by his recent scoring slump. “I needed it for myself. I just had to go out there and keep working and find my game, and I knew I’d get it.”

Kane made it 3-0 at 3:51 of the second period. Center Brad Richards ripped a shot from the right circle, and Smith’s kick save ricocheted to Kane in front of the net.

Blackhawks left winger Patrick Sharp fetched the puck out of the net to give to Kane as a keepsake. Kane has topped 20 goals in each of his first eight seasons.

“It was funny, I was talking to (Sharp) the shift before,” Kane said. “I was telling him that he assisted on my first goal, he assisted on my 100th goal, and we’ll see if he’ll assist on my 200th goal. We were just kind of laughing about it after because we had talked about it the shift before. It’s a good little story we’ll remember.”

Smith’s headaches continued when Teravainen followed his shot and scored on a rebound to give the Blackhawks a 4-0 lead at 9:42 of the second.

Lessio trimmed the deficit to 4-1 with his first career goal with 2:06 to go in the second period. However, Shaw answered with a wrist shot to increase Chicago’s lead to 5-1 with 51 seconds remaining in the second period.

Rundblad capped the scoring with a slap shot that increased Chicago’s lead to 6-1 at 14:11 of the third period.

Smith said he and his teammates need to show a better effort when they return from the break in a week against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“When you’re making the same mistakes over and over again, game in and game out, it’s frustrating,” Smith said. “To come out with an effort like that after losing five in a row is pretty pitiful, if you ask me. Hopefully, this break will be good for our team and we can come back with a fresh mindset.”

NOTES: Coyotes LW Mikkel Boedker missed his first game since requiring surgery on his spleen following a hit in Sunday’s game against Winnipeg. Boedker, who leads Arizona with 14 goals, is expected to miss four to six weeks. ... Blackhawks LW Daniel Carcillo served the second game of his six-game suspension for cross-checking Winnipeg C Mathieu Perreault on Friday. ... Coyotes D Zbynek Michalek did not play because of an upper-body injury. He could return for Arizona’s next game Jan. 27 at Philadelphia. ... Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville marked his 500th game behind the bench for Chicago. Quenneville, who coached 593 games with St. Louis and 246 games with Colorado, is No. 7 in NHL history with 1,339 games coached. ... Coyotes D Brandon Gormley returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury.