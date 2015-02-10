Vermette gives Coyotes shootout win over Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- In a sense, the Chicago Blackhawks lost Monday’s game with the Arizona Coyotes not once, but twice.

The first time came with 16 seconds left in overtime, when what would have been the game-winning goal by center Andrew Shaw appeared to cross the Coyotes goal line, only to be overruled by officials after a lengthy video replay.

Then came the real game-winner, this time for the Coyotes, as center Antoine Vermette slipped a backhander past Chicago goalie Antti Raanta in a shootout to seal a 3-2 win at the United Center.

Vermette’s goal, his second of the game, complemented Arizona left winger Lucas Lessio’s goal that began the shootout. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s shot missed.

Chicago managed just one shootout goal, a backhander past Coyotes goalie Mike Smith from right winger Patrick Kane. Team captain and center Jonathan Toews and left winger Patrick Sharp both failed in their attempts.

Shaw’s overturned goal did not sit well with Blackhawks fans. The play was shown several times on the arena’s scoreboard and it appeared the puck had indeed crossed the goal line.

When the officials ruled no goal, it resulted in a loud and lengthy chorus of boos from the home crowd, but to no avail.

Related Coverage Preview: Coyotes at Blackhawks

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Blackhawks (33-18-3), who opened a season-long eight-game homestand.

Raanta (7-5-0) stopped 27 of 29 shots and is now 2-1-0 lifetime vs. Arizona.

Even with the overturned goal, Chicago coach Joel Quenneville took the loss in stride.

“We’ve done a pretty good job this year of getting it to overtime and finding a way to get the extra one,” Quenneville said. “Tonight, we couldn’t have come any closer.”

Meanwhile, Arizona (20-27-7) snapped a two-game losing streak. It was only the sixth win for Arizona in its last 18 games.

Smith (10-22-5) stopped 36 of 38 shots. He’s now 7-5-1 lifetime vs. Chicago.

“Entertaining game, very good game,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said afterward. “I have to give our guys credit. We came out, we played hard again. Smitty was really good. We hung around the game and found a way to get points.”

Chicago right winger Marian Hossa scored the first goal of the game -- and the first of two on the night for him -- putting the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 12:44 of the second period with his 13th goal of the season.

Hossa poked the puck past Arizona goalie Mike Smith (10-22-5) after a crossing pass from Toews, who picked up the assist.

Ironically, Hossa’s goal came on the same night that the Blackhawks handed out bobblehead dolls with his likeness to the 21,337 fans that attended the game.

Including the second goal he scored later in Monday’s game, Hossa now has three goals in his last two games.

“We know (Hossa‘s) a great player,” Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith said. “Obviously, he’s a huge part of our team, even when he doesn’t score goals. He’s hard to play against. He’s a big, strong guy. That line, even if they don’t score goals, they’re always a tough line to play against. It’s nice to see them get some nice goals.”

With Kane in the penalty box for unsportsmanlike conduct, Arizona tied the game at 17:23 of the middle period on Shane Doan’s power-play goal (12th of season) past Raanta (now 7-5-0).

Vermette tipped in a slapshot (12th goal of season) from just inside the blue line by defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson at 3:59 of the third period, putting the Coyotes ahead for the first time in the game, 2-1.

Hossa scored his second goal of the night (14th) at 12:18 of the third period, tying the game at 2-all, on another nice feed pass from Toews.

Hossa took the puck, moved in about 10 feet and then fired from about 25 feet out, beating Smith on the stick-hand side.

NOTES: Chicago G Antti Raanta started, giving Corey Crawford a breather after a win Sunday at St. Louis. ... Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said F Kris Versteeg will likely return to the lineup Wednesday vs. Vancouver after missing the last 17 games. Versteeg has been out since suffering a broken left hand in the Winter Classic game at Washington on Jan. 1. ... Quenneville could get used to this eight-game homestand, which began Monday. “I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team that’s had an eight-game homestand,” Quenneville said. ... Arizona recalled G Mike McKenna and assigned fellow G Louis Dominque to Portland of the AHL. ... Arizona’s healthy scratches were D Chris Summers and RW B.J. Crombeen. D Tim Erixon and C Joakim Nordstrom sat for Chicago.