Coyotes finish road trip with win over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes find themselves in the same, sorry situation -- there’s two months left in the season, with no chance of making the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But they are handling their fates in different ways, at least for now.

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored his 15th goal of the season -- tops among NHL blue-liners -- and the Coyotes eased to a 4-1 win on Tuesday in Nationwide Arena.

Larsson’s goal, a power-play score at 2:32 of the second period, was the game-winner.

”Our guys just play hard,“ Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. ”They’re having fun and playing hard. They’re a fun group to be around right now.

“In our situation, sometimes that’s not the case, but I give the leadership in that room a lot of credit. They’re made sure people are accountable to work.”

Right winger Shane Doan, left winger Lucas Lessio and right winger Tobias Rieder added goals for the Coyotes, who finished 3-1-1 on their five-game trip just after the All-Star break.

Still, the Coyotes are 13th in the Western Conference, a whopping 13 points behind eighth-place Vancouver.

Coyotes center Antoine Vermette and defenseman Keith Yandle each had two assists. Arizona goaltender Mike Smith made 30 saves.

“At the end of a long trip, you have to find ways to dig deep, and I think we did that,” Yandle said. “We got seven out of 10 points on this trip. It speaks volumes about our team. We’re up two goals and we still have guys diving for pucks and getting low to block shots.”

The Blue Jackets have lost four of their last five games to slide to 14th place in the Eastern Conference, a staggering 16 points behind eighth-place Boston.

And they’re headed south.

“It’s a slippery slope,” Blue Jackets defenseman James Wisniewski said. “You don’t want to get that losing feeling back in this dressing room. We don’t like that attitude. We want to be winners. We want to finish this season strong and see what happens.”

The only Blue Jackets goal came early in the second period, on the power play, when Wisniewski scored.

But the Coyotes answered quickly, with two power-play goals, to take a 3-1 lead. The game was never compelling after that.

“We worked hard to draw some penalties,” Tippett said. “That the difference in the game.”

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead at 8:00 of the first period when Lessio scored his second career NHL goal out of a scrum in front of the net.

The Blue Jackets scored a power-play goal only 40 seconds into the second period to tie it. Wisniewski fired a blast from the top of the slot through a screen set by Blue Jackets right winger Cam Atkinson.

Only 1:52 after Wisniewski scored, the Coyotes took the lead back on Ekman-Larsson’s slap shot through traffic from atop the right circle.

Ekman-Larsson’s 15th goal of the season ties his career-high total established last season. He has three goals in his last four games.

No other NHL defenseman has more than 12 goals so far this season.

The lead grew to 3-1 at 5:19 of the second when Doan jumped on a rebound in the slot and shoveled it off his backhand past Blue Jackets goaltender Anton Forsberg.

Doan was playing in his 1,364th NHL game, passing Jeremy Roenick for 43rd on the all-time list.

The Blue Jackets mostly dominated the third period, outshooting the Coyotes 9-1 through the first 17 minutes and spending most of it in Arizona’s goal.

But the Jackets’ last chance for a comeback likely evaporated when they went an entire power play -- beginning at 14:14 -- without a shot on goal.

Rieder scored into an empty net with 2:11 remaining to cap the scoring.

NOTES: An illness to LW Matt Calvert forced the Blue Jackets, with only 12 forwards on the roster, to dress a defenseman at forward in two straight games. D Jordan Leopold skated on the fourth line vs. Tampa Bay on Saturday, and D Kevin Connauton took his spot vs. the Coyotes. ... Coyotes D Connor Murphy, who grew up in Columbus as the son of former Blue Jackets assistant coach Gord Murphy, has played 75 played NHL games, but Tuesday was his first in Nationwide Arena. “Seeing the Blue Jackets play while I was growing up here ... it’s something you just can’t picture yourself doing,” Murphy said.