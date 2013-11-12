Preview: Coyotes at Blues

Alex Steen looks to extend his career-high 10-game point streak on Tuesday, when the St. Louis Blues host the Phoenix Coyotes. By netting 10 of his 14 goals during the stretch, Steen has pulled into a tie with injured Tampa Bay star Steven Stamkos for the NHL lead. Steen notched his seventh assist of the season on Saturday as St. Louis edged Pittsburgh 2-1 for its third straight win and sixth in seven contests.

Although the Blues swept last season’s series from Phoenix and have won six of the last seven meetings, the Coyotes also have a red-hot player in their lineup. Captain Shane Doan, who scored twice in Phoenix’s 4-3 victory over Washington on Saturday, has collected six goals in as many games and a team-high eight on the season. The victory was the Coyotes’ sixth in seven games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE COYOTES (12-4-2): Phoenix isn’t shy about going the extra mile, as its last four victories have come in shootouts. “They’re huge points,” goaltender Mike Smith said of the four extra points the Coyotes have received for winning the bonus format. “Last year, we lacked seven or eight points. You start putting them in the win column and it’s a different story.”

ABOUT THE BLUES (11-2-2): Veteran defenseman Jordan Leopold is expected to be sidelined a minimum of two months as he undergoes surgery on his right hand to repair ligament damage to the knuckle on his index finger. Ian Cole will assume Leopold’s place in the lineup. “He’s a good player,” coach Ken Hitchcock said of Cole. “He’s really helped himself here by his attitude and everything. He’s ready to go. I don’t see us missing a beat.”

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes have recorded a power-play goal in seven of their last nine games.

2. St. Louis activated veteran Brenden Morrow from injured reserve after a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury. To make room, the Blues assigned LW Chris Porter to Chicago of the American Hockey League.

3. Phoenix RW Radim Vrbata and D Derek Morris are both expected to play despite nursing lower-body injuries.

PREDICTION: Blues 2, Coyotes 1