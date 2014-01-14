Preview: Coyotes at Blues

The St. Louis Blues attempt to rebound from their first loss in eight games when they host the struggling Phoenix Coyotes on Tuesday. St. Louis dropped a 2-1 decision at Vancouver on Friday, ending its seven-game winning streak as well as its run of 10 straight contests with at least one point (9-0-1). Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo netted the lone tally for the Blues, who had scored at least five goals in each of their previous four games.

Phoenix looks to halt its three-game losing streak just 24 hours after a 5-1 setback at Winnipeg. Blue-liner Oliver Ekman-Larsson opened the scoring with a power-play goal, but the lead lasted just 36 seconds as former Coyote Olli Jokinen began a string of five straight tallies by the Jets. Phoenix captured the first meeting of the season on Nov. 12 in St. Louis, with Ekman-Larsson scoring the winning goal in a 3-2 overtime triumph.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (21-15-9): Phoenix is struggling in nearly every facet, from scoring to defense to goaltending. Mike Smith is winless in his last eight appearances (0-4-2) and has just one victory in his last 12 games (1-6-3). The Coyotes have allowed four or more goals in each of their last four losses while scoring three or fewer in five of their last six contests (1-5-0).

ABOUT THE BLUES (31-8-5): While not expected to play against Phoenix, Alex Steen moved closer to returning as he participated in practice Monday for the first time since suffering a concussion on Dec. 21 versus Edmonton. “As time moves forward, we’ll see when he’s ready to play,” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “You don’t really know. It’s all kind of how he feels.” The 29-year-old still leads the team with 24 goals and 38 points despite missing the last nine games - a stretch during which the Blues have gone 7-1-1.

OVERTIME

1. Smith has surrendered 12 goals over his last three starts.

2. Coyotes C Mike Ribeiro is riding a six-game point streak against St. Louis.

3. Pietrangelo has collected nine points in his last eight meetings with Phoenix.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Coyotes 3