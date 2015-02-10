Preview: Coyotes at Blues

The St. Louis Blues have several objectives when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, the first of which is preventing a three-game losing streak. St. Louis was unable to bounce back from a 7-1 pounding in Columbus on Friday as it dropped a 4-2 home decision to Chicago less than 48 hours later. The Blues also are looking to complete a sweep of their three-game season series with Arizona after winning the first two meetings by a combined 12-1 score.

The Coyotes halted a two-game skid of their own Monday as Antoine Vermette scored in the third round of the shootout and Mike Smith denied Patrick Sharp as the club posted a 3-2 victory at Chicago. Arizona dodged a bullet in overtime as video review of Andrew Shaw’s shot offered no conclusive evidence that the puck completely crossed the goal line. The triumph was the third in a row and fourth in five games on the road for the Coyotes following a five-game slide away from home.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (20-27-7): Vermette also scored in regulation Monday, ending his nine-game drought. Defenseman Keith Yandle notched an assist to extend his point streak to seven games. The 28-year-old, who leads Arizona in scoring with 39 points, has recorded nine assists during his run and has collected 13 over his last 12 contests.

ABOUT THE BLUES (34-25-4): Two players licking their chops at the opportunity to face the Coyotes again are captain David Backes and Jaden Schwartz. Backes collected five tallies and an assist in the first two matchups this season, including the second four-goal performance of his career on Jan. 6 in a 6-0 triumph. Schwartz recorded his first NHL hat trick and added an assist in a 6-1 victory on Oct. 18 and netted another tally in the second meeting.

OVERTIME

1. Sunday’s loss ended St. Louis’ four-game home winning streak, as well as its nine-game point run (8-0-1) at Scottrade Center.

2. Arizona’s victory on Monday was just its second in 16 contests against the Central Division this season.

3. The Coyotes recalled Mike McKenna from Portland prior to the game versus Chicago and assigned fellow G Louis Domingue to the American Hockey League club.

PREDICTION: Blues 5, Coyotes 2