Preview: Coyotes at Blues

Sputtering offenses have told the tale of the recent troubles involving both the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes. The struggling teams will look to right the ship at the other’s expense on Tuesday when they meet at Scottrade Center.

“I don’t know why we want to get cute,” St. Louis center David Backes said after his team mustered just one goal for the third straight time in its three-game losing skid. The sight of the Coyotes could light a fire under Backes, who scored five times in the Blues’ three-game season sweep in 2014-15 - highlighted by a four-goal performance in a 6-0 win on Jan. 6. While St. Louis has dropped eight of its last 12 (4-5-3), Arizona has scored just nine goals en route to losing the first four contests on its five-game road trip. Tobias Rieder, who will play in his 100th career contest on Tuesday, scored in Sunday’s 5-4 setback to Carolina for his first goal since Nov. 5.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (13-13-1): Coach Dave Tippett spread around the blame after watching his club’s latest less-than-stellar performance. “We need better goaltending if we’re going to be competitive and we’ve got to take a lot of the mistakes out of our game,” Tippett said. “Poor mistakes and turnovers and bad penalties. Our goaltenders haven’t cleaned up a lot of messes for us.” Mike Smith yielded 11 goals on the first three games of the trek before sitting out Sunday’s loss to the Hurricanes, but has dropped 10 of 14 career decisions to St. Louis with a gaudy 3.51 goals-against average.

ABOUT THE BLUES (15-8-4): Coach Ken Hitchcock is juggling his lines once again, with Magnus Paajarvi shuffled to play with Vladimir Tarasenko and Paul Stastny on the top line. “He’s got to look at this as a chance of a lifetime and hopefully he takes advantage of it,” Hitchcock said of Paajarvi. Defenseman Petteri Lindbohm, who was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Sunday, is expected to make his season debut.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona captain Shane Doan (lower body) will skate on Tuesday before determining if he’ll return from a seven-game absence.

2. Blues G Jake Allen, who will get the start on Tuesday, is 4-0-0 with a 1.25 goals-against average versus the Coyotes.

3. Veteran Zbynek Michalek will play in his 565th career game with the Coyotes, moving him past Randy Carlyle for second-most by a defenseman in Arizona-Phoenix/Winnipeg Jets franchise history.

PREDICTION: Blues 2, Coyotes 1