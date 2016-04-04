Preview: Coyotes at Blues

The door remains open for the St. Louis Blues to capture their second consecutive Central Division title, and a victory over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Monday will get one foot through it. St. Louis has won six of its last seven games, including a road triumph over Colorado on Sunday, to climb within two points of division-leading Dallas.

The Blues have one game in hand on the Stars and are four points ahead of third-place Chicago with three contests remaining - including a showdown at United Center on Thursday. Arizona is kicking off a season-ending four-game road trip after posting a stunning 3-0 victory over Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington on Saturday. Mike Smith has been a bright spot in a disappointing season for the Coyotes, allowing fewer than three goals in six of his seven games - including the 31-save effort versus the Capitals for his 30th career shutout - since returning from core muscle surgery. St. Louis is looking to complete a sweep of the three-game season series after totaling 10 goals in the previous two meetings.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona Plus, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (35-36-7): Arizona will miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season but has a bright future ahead as rookies Anthony Duclair (19) and Max Domi (18) have a chance to reach the 20-goal plateau. Both have been slumping, however, as the 19-year-old Duclair has tallied in only two of his last 22 games - with one being a two-goal performance against Calgary on March 28 - while the 21-year-old Domi has scored once in 19 contests. Captain Shane Doan, the 39-year-old who has spent his entire NHL career which began in Winnipeg in 1995-96 with the Coyotes franchise, leads the team with 27 goals - his highest total since he netted 31 in 2008-09.

ABOUT THE BLUES (47-23-9): Not all was positive for St. Louis on Sunday as Jake Allen missed the final two periods with an undisclosed injury. The 25-year-old and Brian Elliott have given the Blues a strong goaltending tandem, combining for 47 victories, 10 shutouts and a 2.20 goals-against average. Paul Stastny has recorded a goal and seven assists during his five-game point streak and has collected 17 points over his last 12 contests - registering six multi-point performances in that span - while Vladimir Tarasenko has notched two goals and four assists on his five-game run and 15 points over his last 14 outings.

OVERTIME

1. Domi has set a Coyotes rookie record by notching 33 assists, eclipsing the mark Peter Mueller established in 2007-08.

2. St. Louis D Carl Gunnarsson returned to the lineup Sunday and saw 18:21 of ice time after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

3. Arizona C Martin Hanzal is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Coyotes 2