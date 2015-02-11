Blues 2, Coyotes 1: Dmitrij Jaskin scored the tiebreaking goal just past the midway point of the second period at St. Louis completed a three-game season sweep of visiting Arizona.

Alex Steen netted his 18th goal as the Blues snapped their two-game skid and improved to 13-2-1 in their last 16 contests. Jake Allen turned aside 25 shots to win his fourth consecutive start, a span during which he’s permitted only five tallies.

Sam Gagner scored the lone goal for the Coyotes, who were denied in their bid to win four straight on the road for the first time since early in the 2011-12 season. Mike Smith made 34 saves en route to his 23rd regulation loss.

Arizona got on the board first as Martin Erat sent a lead pass to Gagner, who busted down the wing and found a narrow opening between Allen and the near post 4:42 into the contest. Steen drew St. Louis even 10 1/2 minutes later, knocking in the rebound after Smith stopped T.J. Oshie’s in-tight backhander.

Jaskin put the Blues ahead with 8:52 left in the second period, chipping the puck past Arizona defenseman Keith Yandle and breaking down the right wing before unloading a backhander from the right faceoff dot that trickled past Smith. The Coyotes were unable to notch the equalizer despite unleashing half of their 26 shots over the final 20 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jaskin scored for the third time in six games after tallying once in his previous 10 contests. ... Coyotes D Michael Stone picked up an assist on Gagner’s goal to halt his nine-game point drought. ... Blues C Jori Lehtera returned to the lineup after missing six games due to a concussion and registered two shots on goal while logging 13:23 of ice time.