Preview: Coyotes at Bruins

Captain Shane Doan will compete in his 1,300th NHL game on Thursday as the Phoenix Coyotes visit the surging Boston Bruins. The franchise’s all-time leader in games played, Doan is still contributing with 18 goals and 19 assists - although he has just one and four, respectively, in 19 career contests versus Boston. Radim Vrbata wasn’t shy about making a dent in the scoreboard in Phoenix’s last outing as he collected a goal and two assists in a 3-1 triumph over Florida on Tuesday.

While the Coyotes are riding a modest two-game win streak, Boston extended its stretch to six straight victories with a decisive 4-1 triumph against Original Six-rival Montreal on Wednesday. Patrice Bergeron scored in his second straight contest to highlight his team’s three-goal second period and Milan Lucic reached the 20-goal plateau for the third time in his career. The victory lifted the Bruins to within one point of Pittsburgh for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, RDS2, FSAZ (Phoenix), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (31-24-11): Defenseman Keith Yandle is riding a four-game assist streak and has set up seven goals in his last seven contests. The 27-year-old made his feelings known for his hometown following the events of the Boston Marathon bombings last year. A Cushing Academy standout, Yandle wrote “Pray for Boston” the following day on his skate before honoring victim Martin Richard by wearing a Coyotes jersey with the child’s age (8) on the back.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (43-17-5): With Tuukka Rask making 35 saves against the Canadiens, Chad Johnson likely will receive the call for Friday’s home tilt. The 27-year-old is a perfect 7-0-0 with a slim 1.45 goals-against average in eight appearances at TD Garden this season. Johnson fared pretty well on the road in his last encounter, stopping 20 shots in the Bruins’ 5-2 victory over Florida on Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. Doan will become the 10th player in NHL history to reach 1,300 games played with the same franchise.

2. Boston has killed off all 11 short-handed opportunities in the last five games.

3. Coyotes G Mike Smith improved to 4-2-1 since returning from the Olympics, but is just 3-6-0 in his career versus the Bruins.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Bruins 2