Preview: Coyotes at Bruins

The Boston Bruins look to ride the momentum of an emotional overtime victory as they open a four-game homestand against the reeling Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Boston squandered a two-goal lead in the third period before Ryan Spooner scored his first career goal 2:46 into overtime in a 3-2 triumph over New Jersey on Friday. The win was the second in nine contests (2-5-2) for the Bruins, who increased their lead to four points over Florida in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Arizona also saw a two-goal lead go by the boards in its last encounter, ultimately dropping a 4-3 decision to the New York Rangers on Thursday for its eighth straight setback. Mark Arcobello continued to provide a spark by scoring his fifth goal in seven contests, and he also tallied against Boston on Nov. 6 while playing for Edmonton. The Connecticut native is slated to play in his 100th NHL game on Saturday.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (20-35-7): Sam Gagner scored two power-play goals late in the first period against New York after failing to secure a point in his previous five contests. The 25-year-old has been held off the scoresheet in all seven career meetings with Boston while recording a minus-8 rating. Defenseman Michael Stone notched two assists versus the Rangers and registered one in a 5-2 setback to Boston on Dec. 6.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (30-22-9): Brad Marchand scored twice as Boston defeated Arizona for the fifth straight time earlier this season. Tuukka Rask made 24 saves in that contest but saw his 18-game appearance streak come to an end as a result of an illness and is questionable to face the Coyotes on Saturday. Should the reigning Vezina Trophy winner sit out again, Niklas Svedberg will look to build off his 29-save performance versus the Devils and make his first career start against Arizona.

OVERTIME

1. Boston RW Reilly Smith, who notched two assists in the first meeting, has scored two goals and set up four others in his last six games.

2. Coyotes G Mike Smith has yielded nine goals in his last two outings and is 3-8-0 lifetime versus the Bruins.

3. Bruins LW Loui Eriksson scored in the first meeting and is riding a three-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Coyotes 2