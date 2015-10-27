Preview: Coyotes at Bruins

The Arizona Coyotes look to conclude their five-game road trip with a third straight victory when they visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Arizona began its trek with setbacks against New Jersey and the New York Rangers that extended its overall losing streak to four games (0-3-1) after opening the season with three consecutive victories.

The Coyotes turned things around north of the border, however, posting triumphs in Ottawa on Saturday and Toronto two nights later. Boston will be attempting to extend its points streak to five games and complete a sweep of the two-game season series against Arizona. The Bruins, who kicked off the campaign with three straight losses at home, improved to 3-0-1 in their last four overall with a 5-3 road victory over the New York Islanders on Friday. Boston skated to an identical triumph at Arizona on Oct. 17, when Patrice Bergeron scored a pair of power-play goals in the third period after the Coyotes had rallied from a 3-1 deficit earlier in the session.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (5-3-1): Tyler Gaudet’s season debut Monday was not an impressive one. A day after being recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League, the 22-year-old center failed to record a point and lost four of his six faceoffs while posting a minus-2 rating in 14:22 of ice time. Martin Hanzal notched an assist on rookie Max Domi’s power-play goal, keeping both players tied for the team lead with 10 points.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (3-3-1): Matt Beleskey proclaimed to feeling the best he has since suffering an upper-body injury last week and hopes to be in the lineup against Arizona. “It’s no fun watching your own team play,” he told the Bruins’ website. “You always want to be out there. So I‘m working hard to be back in the lineup.” David Krejci looks to continue his season-opening tear, as he has recorded at least one point in each of Boston’s seven games and has posted a pair of three-point performances, including one in the first meeting with the Coyotes.

OVERTIME

1. All four of Bergeron’s goals this season have come on the power play.

2. Hanzal has yet to score in 2015-16, as all 10 of his points have been assists.

3. Boston, which is 3-0-0 away from home, follows Tuesday’s contest with five of its next six on the road.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Coyotes 1