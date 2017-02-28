Preview: Coyotes at Bruins

The Boston Bruins have turned their fortunes around since changing coaches and get to face one of the league's worst teams as they kick off a three-game homestand on Tuesday. The Bruins, winners of six of seven games since Bruce Cassidy replaced Claude Julien, are in third place in the Atlantic Division as they await a visit from the Arizona Coyotes.

Boston capped a 3-1-0 road trip against Western Conference opponents with a 6-3 victory at the Dallas Stars on Sunday and now get to face the last-place team in the Pacific Division. "When your best players are your best players, you're a good hockey club," Cassidy said of his team's turnaround. "We're no different than any other team out there." Already wading through a forgettable season, Arizona traded leading goal scorer Martin Hanzal prior to Sunday's 3-2 win over Buffalo. The Coyotes lost a 2-1 decision at home to the Bruins on Nov. 12, their ninth consecutive defeat against Boston.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (22-32-7): Along with Hanzal, Arizona sent forward Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round draft pick to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a prospect and three draft picks, including a first-round selection this year. Captain Shane Doan was among the players who expressed frustration at the trade. “You know it’s going to happen but when it happens, it’s still – it wasn’t a shock but it hits you," forward Radim Vrbata said. "Even though you know it’s coming.”

ABOUT THE BRUINS (32-24-6): Leading scorer Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are sparking Boston's resurgence, with each player collecting three points in the win at Dallas. Marchand, who tops the team in goals (27) and assists (37), has already amassed a career-high 64 points after pocketing 10 goals over the past dozen contests. Bergeron has heated up following a slow start to the season, scoring six goals and setting up 11 others over the past 14 games.

1. Vrbata's assist extended his point streak to nine games, the longest active streak in the league. His goal also was his 600th career point.

2. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 8-1-0 with a 1.66 goals-against average versus Arizona.

3. The Coyotes haven't beaten the Bruins since Oct. 10, 2010.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Coyotes 2