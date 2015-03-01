Bruins head into deadline with win over Coyotes

BOSTON -- With the NHL trade deadline looming the Boston Bruins having really didn’t know what to expect in terms of what help might be coming to help a playoff push.

And down the TD Garden hall Saturday night, the Arizona Coyotes didn’t know which teammates would be gone in a deadline sell-off.

According to multiple reports, the first one to go is center Antoine Vermette, traded to the Chicago Blackhawks after the game.

“You try to put all that in the back of your head, you try not to think about it too much just because it’s stuff you can’t control.” said Bruins right winger Reilly Smith, whose two assists helped the Bruins to a 4-1 victory over the hapless Coyotes.

“You want to stick together with the group that you’re with, but things happen and things are out of your control. I think we did a good job playing for each other in the last five or six games and try to keep this squad together.”

Vermette, the name most often mentioned as he leaving Arizona didn’t know what to expect when the game ended and he received an embrace from captain Shane Doan.

“I don’t know what I am thinking.” Vermette said well before the reports broke. “It’s obviously a strange position, and it’s not a fun one, it’s not the way you see it you know as a group here. It’s not the position you want to be, it’s a little strange.”

Related Coverage Preview: Coyotes at Bruins

Asked about Doan’s action, Vermette said, “Oh it’s been great, I mean it’s tough, I don’t want to spend too much myself on that. It’s a special group, special guys and you know we’ll see what’s going to happen but, I made some friends here.”

Bruins center Chris Kelly knows Vermette from being teammates in Ottawa and said, ”Obviously it’s a difficult time. You guys (the media) love it. But it’s tough, especially guys with families to uproot midseason and things like that. But I played with Vermy for a few years in Ottawa and we’re still good friends. He’s a great player, he plays every key position. He plays a power play, he kills penalties and (he‘s) just a quality guy.

“He’s been around a long time and any team that gets him I think they’re going to be extremely happy with what they get.”

The Bruins hit the deadline with wins at New Jersey Friday night and then at home as the Coyotes lost their ninth in a row. The victories helped solidify Boston’s hold on the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

With Florida also winning, Boston remained four points ahead of the Panthers.

The Bruins, who opened a four-game homestand and ended a three-game home losing streak, were never in trouble in this game.

Five players all posted two points for the Bruins.

Left wingers Milan Lucic and Brad Marchand, center Patrice Bergeron and defenseman Zdeno Chara each delivered a goal and an assist and Smith the pair of assists.

“We’ve got a good team in here,” Marchand said when asked about the deadline. “We believe in this group of guys. It’s part of the game when guys move around and guys come in and out. Regardless of what happens we’re gonna remain confident within our team.”

Goaltender Tuukka Rask, who missed Friday’s game because of illness, saw a bid for his third shutout of the season ended with 9:39 left.

The Bruins chased Arizona goalie Mike Smith (3-9 lifetime against Boston) in the second period of their sixth straight victory over the Coyotes, with two of the wins coming this season by a combined score of 9-3.

Winger Martin Erat deflected a shot by Doan out of the air and past Rask, who made 31 saves in his 25th win of the season, to get the Coyotes on the board.

The Coyotes finished a four-game road trip without a point, scoring five goals in the four games, three of them when they squandered a 3-1 lead against the New York Rangers on Thursday.

“You have to be embarrassed,” said Doan. “I don’t care how old you are, you have to be really embarrassed. You better be really embarrassed.”

Backup goaltender Louis Domingue stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief of Mike Smith, whose mistake chasing a loose puck gave Lucic the first goal of the game.

NOTES: D Keith Yandle, who is always the subject of Arizona trade rumors, assisted on the Coyotes only goal. ... G Jeremy Smith, who dressed as Niklas Svedberg’s backup with Tuukka Rask sick Friday night, was returned to Providence. ... C Mark Arcobello, who has played for and posted at least one point for four teams this season, played in his 100th NHL game. ... Yandle came into the game leading NHL defensemen in power play assists (24) and points (26). His team came in second in the league in road power play goals (23). ... The Coyotes return home to open a six-game homestand (nine of the next 10 are at home) against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, and the Bruins host the Calgary Flames on Thursday.