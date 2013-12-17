Preview: Coyotes at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens look to ignite their sputtering offense when they host the Phoenix Coyotes on Tuesday. Alex Galchenyuk’s goal was just Montreal’s third in four games as it suffered its third setback in that span, a 2-1 setback against Florida on Sunday. An ailing power play hasn’t helped matters as Galchenyuk’s tally has accounted for the lone conversion in the Canadiens’ last 19 opportunities with the man advantage.

Making its first visit to Montreal in over three years, Phoenix vies for its first win over the Canadiens since Dec. 9, 1998. The Coyotes suffered their seventh loss in 11 outings (4-5-2) on Saturday with a 3-1 setback versus Carolina. Montreal native and former Canadien Mike Ribeiro was held off the scoresheet in that contest after collecting two goals and seven assists in his previous six tilts.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (18-9-5): Captain Shane Doan did not accompany the team for the start of its four-game road trip through Eastern Canada and Buffalo. “He’s going to stay here and get a little more rest,” coach Dave Tippett told the Arizona Republic. Doan is on injured reserve as he deals with an undisclosed illness.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (20-12-3): Coach Michel Therrien admitted that his team has been taxed by competing 16 times in the last 30 days, although it has compiled an 11-4-1 mark. “All the juice has been squeezed from the lemon,” Therrien told The (Toronto) Globe and Mail. The hectic schedule seems to be taking its toll as reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban has just two assists in December and Brendan Gallagher one point in 10 games.

1. While Montreal’s power play has struggled, its penalty kill has been nearly perfect - going 27-for-28 in its last 11 games.

2. Therrien acknowledged that enforcer Georges Parros suffered his second concussion in as many months after getting blasted by New York Islanders tough guy Eric Boulton.

3. The Canadiens will embark on a six-game road trip before playing their next home game versus Ottawa on Jan. 4.

