Preview: Coyotes at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are among the elite teams in the NHL, but can’t afford to get off to another slow start Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes in the finale of a three-game homestand . “It’s definitely satisfying getting the win, but we know we have to play 60 minutes,‘’ captain Max Pacioretty, who has a team-high nine goals, told reporters after Montreal erased a three-goal deficit before prevailing 4-3 in overtime against Vancouver. ”We didn’t (Monday).”

The Canadiens are 5-1-2 since reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Carey Price went down with a groin injury, but remain on top as they share the NHL lead in points (30) with the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars. Backup goaltender Mike Condon, though, is beginning to show cracks, allowing three or more goals in his last three games - four before getting pulled in a 6-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday. Arizona began its four-game road trip with a pair of 5-2 losses - the latest against the New York Islanders on Monday, falling to 6-4-1 on the road. ”They’re some tough buildings that we went to and we won,” Coyotes defenseman Zbynek Michalek told reporters. “That should be confidence for us ... Every game is a battle in this league, and we need to be ready to go.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, City Montreal, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (9-8-1): Arizona is last in the NHL on the power play (9-for-72) but is showing signs of life with four goals in its last 23 chances over the past six games. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is riding a career-high six-game point streak. Defenseman Philip Samuelsson (18:43 ice time) and forward Craig Cunningham made their season debuts Tuesday as Samuelsson blocked four shots and each recorded a shot on goal and one hit.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (14-3-2): Montreal has four players sharing the team lead with 17 points and three are linemates with Tomas Plekanec (seven goals) centering Pacioretty and Brendan Gallagher (eight goals), while defenseman P.K. Subban (16 assists, five in his last five games) is the other. The Canadiens are second in the NHL with 67 goals (Dallas 68) and their special teams are strong as they were fourth in the NHL on the power play (23.9) percent and fourth in penalty killing (86.4) entering Wednesday. Defenseman Alexei Emelin (lower-body injury) missed the last two contests and remains day-to-day.

1. Coyotes G Mike Smith (7-5-1, 3.10 goals against average, .901 save percentage) is 3-2-3, 2.06, .932 in nine games (eight starts) versus Montreal.

2. Price practiced with his teammates for the first time Wednesday, but his return doesn’t appear imminent.

3. The teams split two games last season and Arizona has won two of the last three encounters after losing the previous 13 meetings (0-11-2).

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Coyotes 2