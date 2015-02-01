Coyotes goalie Domingue gets win in first start

MONTREAL -- Quebec native goaltenders making their first appearances at the Bell Centre have long had a tendency to perform well in such outings, and on Sunday afternoon, rookie Louis Domingue became the latest to add his name to the list.

Domingue overcame a shaky start to stand tall when he needed to in the Arizona Coyotes’ 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Montreal Canadiens.

“I had to challenge myself mentally (after those first two goals), especially since I wasn’t tested as much after,” said the 22-year-old, who made 20 saves for his first NHL win in his first career start. “To be able to make a couple of saves late in the third to secure the win was good.”

Left winger Lauri Korpikoski scored twice and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson netted the other for Arizona (18-26-6), which won for just the second time in its last 10 games.

Netminder Dustin Tokarski made 29 saves for Montreal, which saw its five-game winning streak snapped.

Left winger Alex Galchenyuk scored both goals for the Canadiens (32-14-3).

The Canadiens didn’t take long to add to Arizona’s season-long woes. Right winger Brendan Gallagher skated in along the right boards and sent a bobbling drop pass to Galchenyuk, who circled to dot for his first goal of the afternoon at 1:15.

The goal was the 20-year-old’s 14th of the season, setting a career high.

Momentum from a power play added to Montreal’s lead at 4:55. Moments after a penalty to Coyotes center Antoine Vermette expired, right winger Jiri Sekac sent a behind-the-net pass to center David Desharnais. Desharnais dished off to Galchenyuk in front of the net, and he got a piece of it with his stick to put it in the net.

Arizona’s third-ranked road power play cut the Canadiens’ lead in half at 17:43 of the second period. Right winger Martin Erat’s shot from the top of the circle deflected off Montreal defenseman Tom Gilbert and up, and Korpikoski tipped it past Tokarski for his fifth of the season.

“Guys were kind of smiling and upbeat after the second period and said if we get this next one, I think we’re going to win this game,” head coach Dave Tippett said. “We got it early in the third and we ended up pushing the game along.”

Ekman-Larsson tied the score just 32 seconds into the third when his bad-angle shot from the left boards squeaked past Tokarski.

“I thought we had a couple of chances and we could have put the game away in the second period but we didn‘t, and they came back,” center Tomas Plekanec said. “That shouldn’t have happened.”

The Coyotes’ power play went to work again to give the visitors their first lead of the afternoon. Center Sam Gagner found Korpikoski to the left of the net. Canadiens blue-liner Alexei Emelin went down to block Korpikoski’s shot and deflected it up. The puck hit Tokarski’s arm and landed behind him at 3:17.

It was just the second time this season that Montreal had lost when leading after two periods and only the third time when scoring first.

“We weren’t the same team in the second and the third that we were in the first,” said defenseman P.K. Subban. “Whatever that reason is, we have to figure it out. At the same token, we did some things well, got some opportunities to score and they didn’t go in. But I definitely don’t think we played a full 60 minutes today.”

Canadiens center Lars Eller returned briefly to the bench after going hard into the net midway through the middle frame but did not return for the third period.

NOTES: Coyotes G Louis Domingue, who played junior hockey with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, hails from Mont St-Hilaire, on Montreal’s south shore. ... In addition to G Dustin Tokarski getting the start, Montreal made two other changes to its lineup, inserting C/W Gabriel Dumont and D Mike Weaver, and scratching LW Michael Bournival and D Sergei Gonchar. ... Arizona C Joe Vitale and C Martin Hanzal sat out as both remain day-to-day with upper-body injuries, while D Chris Summers was scratched. ... Coyotes C Antoine Vermette and D Keith Yandle played their 443rd and 435th consecutive games, respectively, ranking them second and third among the NHL’s active games played leaders. ... The game marked the first time since Jan. 27, 1996 -- when the Coyotes were still the Winnipeg Jets -- that the Canadiens hosted the Coyotes franchise on Super Bowl weekend.