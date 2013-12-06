Preview: Coyotes at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks kick off their five-game homestand when they host the Phoenix Coyotes on Friday. Vancouver is coming off a pair of road wins, including a 3-1 triumph at Nashville on Tuesday in which Ryan Kesler scored the go-ahead goal and an insurance tally in the third period. The win concluded a 3-1-0 road trip for the Canucks, who went 1-2-3 on their six-game homestand prior to the trek.

Phoenix split the first two contests of its four-game road trip, trouncing Edmonton on Tuesday before suffering a disappointing 4-1 loss at Calgary the following night. Defenseman Keith Yandle scored the lone goal as the Coyotes dropped to 2-4-1 in their last seven overall games. Phoenix claimed the opener of the five-game season series, posting a 3-2 shootout triumph on Nov. 5.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona Plus (Phoenix), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE COYOTES 16-8-4): Yandle has tallied in back-to-back games but never has scored in three straight contests over his career. Phoenix needs to tighten up defensively, as it has allowed four or more goals in five of its last seven contests. The Coyotes also have yielded a power-play tally in each of their last three games.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (15-10-5): Kesler scored twice for the second straight game and fourth time overall this season - all on the road. Defenseman Jason Garrison also has been hot, recording two assists in each of his last two contests and two points in three of his last four games. Andrew Alberts is expected to play Friday in place of fellow defenseman Alex Edler, who suffered a leg injury Tuesday and is out indefinitely.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver is 10-5-2 on the road while just 5-5-3 at home.

2. Coyotes RW Radim Vrbata failed to get on the scoresheet Wednesday, ending his five-game point streak.

3. Phoenix will have three days off before it wraps up its road trip next Tuesday in Colorado.

PREDICTION: Canucks 2, Coyotes 1