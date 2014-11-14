FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Coyotes at Canucks
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 15, 2014 / 6:08 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Coyotes at Canucks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to post their third straight victory Friday as they wrap up their brief two-game homestand against the Arizona Coyotes. Vancouver has needed extra time in winning its last two contests, edging Anaheim 2-1 in a shootout on Sunday in the finale of its 3-1-0 road trip before recording a 4-3 overtime victory over Ottawa two nights later. Daniel Sedin scored his 12th career overtime goal 4:05 into the extra session as the Canucks won for the eighth time in 10 contests.

Arizona enters with a losing streak that reached three games with Thursday’s 5-3 setback against Calgary in the opener of its three-game road trip. Captain Shane Doan and Antoine Vermette each recorded a goal and an assist as the Coyotes battled back from a 3-1 deficit before ultimately falling. The Coyotes have been held under four goals in each of their last five contests (2-3-0) after erupting for six in victory at Washington on Nov. 2.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Plus Arizona, RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (6-9-1): Devan Dubnyk could make his fourth start of the season Friday as Mike Smith was in net for the loss to the Flames. The 28-year-old Dubnyk is 2-0-1 despite posting a 3.30 goals-against average and .879 save percentage. Arizona scored on its lone power-play opportunity Thursday, ending its 0-for-20 stretch with the man advantage.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (12-5-0): Vancouver hopes to have Radim Vrbata and Derek Dorsett back in the lineup Friday. A former Coyote, Vrbata has missed two games with a leg injury while Dorsett has sat out the last two contests with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Luca Sbisa also has been sidelined for two games with a lower-body issue, prompting the Canucks to recall Bobby Sanguinetti from Utica of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver G Ryan Miller leads the NHL with 11 victories and needs one to surpass Billy Smith (3-5) for sole possession of 25th place on the all-time list.

2. Coyotes D Keith Yandle leads the team in scoring with 11 points but has scored just one goal.

3. Sanguinetti hasn’t appeared in the NHL since 2012-13, when he recorded two goals and four assists in 27 games with Carolina.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Coyotes 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.