Preview: Coyotes at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks look to earn a split of their four-game homestand when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. Vancouver began the stretch at Rogers Arena by scoring a total of one goal in losses to the New York Rangers and Dallas before edging Calgary 3-2 in overtime on Saturday. The Canucks built a two-goal lead that featured a tally credited to Yannick Weber after the Flames inadvertently shot the puck into their own net but squandered it before defenseman Chris Tanev scored 18 seconds into the extra session to halt the team’s five-game skid (0-4-1).

Arizona is seeking its second win in eight contests as it continues its three-game road trip. The Coyotes began the trek with a 4-2 loss at Los Angeles on Saturday as they let a 2-1 lead slip away late in the second period before yielding a pair of goals in the third. Arizona skated to a 5-0 triumph at Vancouver in the first meeting of the season between the Pacific Division rivals on Nov. 14 as Martin Hanzal registered a natural hat trick that featured two goals nine seconds apart and Devan Dubnyk posted a 35-save shutout.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (11-17-4): Arizona has recorded just one regulation victory in its last 14 games, going 3-8-3 during that stretch. The Coyotes have struggled offensively, scoring more than three goals only once since the 5-0 triumph over Vancouver last month. They have netted more than two tallies four times in those 15 contests.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (19-11-2): Right wing Jannik Hansen did not practice Sunday after briefly collapsing on the bench in the victory over Calgary the previous night but is expected to be in the lineup against the Coyotes. “He just took a real hard hit and he was having trouble getting his breath, and it wasn’t more than that,” coach Willie Desjardins said of Hansen, who spent Saturday night at the hospital as a precaution. “I think Jannik is good to go. I don’t see any problem with him.”

OVERTIME

1. Hanzal had gone 10 games without a goal since his hat trick versus Vancouver before tallying Saturday.

2. Canucks G Ryan Miller is 7-1-0 with one shutout and a 1.73 goals-against average versus the Coyotes.

3. Arizona has won three of the last four games between the clubs, posting a shutout in each triumph.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Coyotes 1