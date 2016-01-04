Preview: Coyotes at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to continue their recent success at Rogers Arena when they resume their seven-game homestand Monday against the Arizona Coyotes. Alex Burrows hasn’t scored an official goal in quite some time, but he netted the lone tally in the shootout Friday against Anaheim to lift Vancouver to its fourth win in five home games.

Burrows was an interesting choice to participate in the bonus format as he has gone 17 contests without an actual goal, last scoring on Nov. 21 versus Chicago. A former 35-goal scorer, Burrows has recorded only five in 37 games this season, with one coming in the Canucks’ 4-3 triumph at Arizona on Oct. 30. The Coyotes opened their three-game trek to Western Canada with a shootout loss in Edmonton on Saturday, giving them at least one point in six of their last seven contests (4-1-2). Arizona has a pair of dangerous rookies in its arsenal in Anthony Duclair and Max Domi, with the former snapping a tie between the two with his 11th goal on Saturday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (18-16-4): Duclair’s goal against Edmonton, which put him two behind Detroit’s Dylan Larkin and Buffalo’s Jack Eichel for the league lead among rookies, followed a stretch during which he tallied only twice in 15 games - with both coming in the same contest. Domi also has been in a deep funk as he enters Monday with a 12-game drought and two tallies - also a two-goal performance - in his last 22 contests. Arizona has received 67 points from its group of rookies this season, including six (goal, five assists) in Saturday’s contest.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (15-15-9): Daniel Sedin has struggled over the first three games of Vancouver’s homestand, registering just one assist after recording three goals during the team’s six-game road trip. The 35-year-old Swede tops the team in goals (16), power-play tallies (five), game-winners (four) and points (37). Radim Vrbata is back in a slump with one goal in his last 10 contests after beginning the season with only three tallies in 19 games.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes RW Steve Downie has scored only three goals in 24 games, with one coming versus the Canucks.

2. Sedin and his brother Henrik have combined to produce nine of Vancouver’s 17 power-play goals scored by forwards.

3. Arizona LW Mikkel Boedker leads the team with 30 points but has a club-worst minus-15 rating.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Coyotes 2