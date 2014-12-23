Burrows scores twice as Canucks clobber Coyotes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The bounces finally are starting to go Alex Burrows’ way.

Burrows ended a personal scoring slump with two goals, and the Vancouver Canucks scored three times on the power play in a 7-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.

Neither of Burrows’ goals were pretty. Both were the result of the right winger battling in front of the Coyotes’ net.

”I think it’s just some bounces,“ said Burrows, who went nine games without a goal. ”This league is about you’ve got to keep doing the right things.

“For me, I thought I was closer to the net than I was in some previous games, and that’s where you score goals. I got a few whacks at pucks around the net, and that’s where I score my goals. Tonight were two really, really greasy goals.”

Burrows, left winger Chris Higgins and center Shawn Matthias all scored on the power play. Right winger Brad Richardson had a goal and an assist. Defenseman Kevin Bieksa and left winger Daniel Sedin also scored, and center Henrik Sedin added two assists.

Vancouver earned its second consecutive win after losing five straight. The Canucks (20-11-2) now sit sixth in the Western Conference heading into the Christmas break.

“From a team’s point of view, (the win) lets you enjoy the break a little more,” coach Willie Desjardins said. “And I‘m sure from an individual’s point of view it’s the same.”

Goaltender Ryan Miller said Vancouver deserved the win.

”It’s fun to see the guys get rewarded,“ said Miller, who stopped 38 shots for his 18th win of the season. ”The effort has been there.

“The guys went to the crease, and tonight it kind of all came together.”

There were not many smiles in the Arizona dressing room.

The slumping Coyotes are 1-5-2 in their past eight games and sit second to last in the Western Conference with a 11-18-4 record.

“Embarrassed,” right winger Shane Doan said when asked to describe his feelings. “A lot of things went wrong, and that’s what happened.”

Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larrson scored Arizona’s lone goal on a second-period power play.

Coyotes starting goaltender Mike Smith was chased from the game at 1:41 of the second period after allowing four goals on 11 shots. He was replaced by Devan Dubnyk, who stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced.

“It’s kind of a microcosm of our team this year,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “We get some chances, can’t score, give up too many chances and not get enough saves.”

While Smith didn’t look sharp on a couple of the goals, Tippett refused to blame the entire loss on his goaltender.

“I was disappointed we didn’t play better in front of him, didn’t defend better in front of him,” he said. “That’s been a factor with our team all year long.”

Burrows opened the scoring in the first period. Positioned at the side of the net, he jammed a puck that hit an Arizona defenseman and slid past Smith.

His second goal came on a second-period power play. During a scramble in front of the Arizona goal, Burrows whacked at a puck that bounced off Coyotes defenseman Zbynek Michalek and into the net.

The seven goals were the most Vancouver scored in a game this season. The outburst also came after the Canucks scored five goals in their previous four games.

Burrows said the difference against the Coyotes was the Canucks drove the net and created lots of traffic.

”Sometimes we want to be too cute,“ Burrows said. ”We think the puck carrier needs more support, we fade away behind the net or in the corners ... instead of just keeping it simple.

“Shoot it and know guys are going to be there. We’re just throwing pucks on net. They are going to go in on rebounds and tips and screens.”

NOTES: The Canucks say further evaluation is required before RW Jannik Hansen will be cleared to play. Hansen, who collapsed on the bench after taking a hit Saturday, skated Monday morning but sat out Monday night. ... Coyotes D Michael Stone, who missed Saturday’s loss to Los Angeles due to an upper-body injury, dressed Monday. ... Arizona LW Lauri Korpikoski missed the game with a lower-body injury. ... Vancouver LW Tom Sestito dressed for just his third game of the season. He saw a team-low 9:39 of ice time. ... The Canucks are off until Sunday, when they play in Anaheim. ... Arizona ends a three-game road trip in Edmonton Tuesday night. ... The Coyotes blanked Vancouver 5-0 in the teams’ previous meeting Nov. 14.