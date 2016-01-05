Young, old scorers carry Coyotes past Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- A blend of youth and experience is helping the Arizona Coyotes win games.

Veteran right winger Shane Doan scored twice, and rookie center Laurent Dauphin collected his first NHL goal in his third game as the Coyotes defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 Monday night.

Rookie goaltender Louis Domingue did his part, making 35 saves and earning an assist for Arizona (19-16-4). Right winger Tobias Rieder added two assists.

The Coyotes are 6-2-3 in their past 11 games and have an 8-1-2 record against Pacific Division teams.

”It’s something as a group we seem to bury our opportunities in those games,“ said Doan, who leads the Coyotes with 15 goals. ”We’ve had great goaltending. That combination has been big.

“We have to find a way to keep it going.”

Doan, 39, is enjoying watching the 20-year-old Dauphin develop.

”When you see him smiling and laughing, it’s fun,“ said Doan, who was drafted the same year Dauphin was born. ”He’s been really good.

“He’s another young kid that has come up and been really good and gave us some offense. At the same time, he’s been playing really well in his own zone. It’s exciting because he’s shown a composure with the puck.”

Dauphin made it 2-1 just nine seconds after the Canucks tied the game in the second period. Rieder appeared to whiff on a shot, but the puck rolled across the crease to Dauphin, who knocked it into an empty net.

Having a leader like Doan is helping Dauphin adapt to the NHL.

“I think he’s one of the greatest guys I have met,” Dauphin said. “He has been so nice with me, and he is the real deal, a real captain you want with you.”

Doan has held a hot hand lately, scoring nine goals in the past seven games.

“It feels good to contribute,” he said. “It’s fun when you are contributing, and it’s fun when you win.”

The Coyotes had to weather a momentum shift in the third period.

Arizona looked to have taken a 4-1 lead on a goal by defenseman Michael Stone, but the score was disallowed after a Vancouver coach’s challenge showed Coyotes left winger Max Domi was offside on the play.

Just nine seconds later, Canucks left winger Daniel Sedin scored to make it a one-goal game.

“It’s a big play by their veteran guys to come down and score,” Doan said. “It was big for us to learn from that and understand we have to be better than that.”

Center Bo Horvat got the other goal for Vancouver (15-16-9). The Canucks have scored two goals or fewer in nine of their past 11 games.

”It was one of those games against Arizona where there’s not a lot of room out there and you have to be patient,“ Vancouver center Henrik Sedin said. ”We should have done a much better job in front of their net.

“I don’t think we had enough Grade A scoring chances.”

Daniel Sedin remained in the game despite an ugly incident in the first period in which he was hit in the mouth by a puck. He skated to the bench, leaving a trail of blood, and went to the dressing room but returned before the period ended.

“I think he lost three or four teeth,” Henrik Sedin said about his twin brother. “Losing a few teeth is not a big deal. That shouldn’t stop you from playing.”

Horvat’s goal was his third of the season but his first in 27 games. It also was Vancouver’s first power-play goal in 21 man-advantages over 10 games.

”After 27 games, it feels great,“ Horvat said. ”It boosts the confidence and stuff like that.

“At the same time, it would have been nice to get a win.”

Horvat said the Canucks didn’t make life hard on the Coyotes’ goalie.

”We did a great job getting pucks to the net, but I don’t think we had enough traffic,“ he said. ”We need to get in the goalie’s eyes a little more.

“It seemed like he saw everything tonight. We will have to work on that.”

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves.

NOTES: Vancouver LW Brandon Prust missed the game due to a leg injury he sustained Friday. ... Canucks RW Alexandre Grenier was recalled from AHL Utica. ... Rookie RW Jake Virtanen is expected to rejoin the Canucks after playing for Team Canada at the World Junior Championships. ... Vancouver G Ryan Miller (groin), LW Sven Baertschi (neck), C Brandon Sutter (sports hernia), D Luca Sbisa (hand) and D Dan Hamhuis (facial fractures) didn’t dress. ... The Canucks continue their homestand against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. ... Coyotes C Boyd Gordon returned to the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Arizona D Zbynek Michalek (upper body) and C Martin Hanzal (lower-body) didn’t play. ... C Brad Richardson played his first game back in Vancouver since signing with the Coyotes in July. ... Arizona scratched RW Steve Downie and LW John Scott. ... The Coyotes end their three-game road trip Thursday in Calgary.