Granlund carries Canucks past Coyotes in OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Vancouver Canucks gave their fans something that the team has been stingy with all season, a home victory.

Center Markus Granlund scored at 1:42 of overtime as Vancouver beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Wednesday night at Rogers Arena.

It was Granlund’s first goal in seven games as a Canuck since arriving in a trade from the Calgary Flames. The Canucks (26-28-12) snapped a three-game home losing streak and won for just the third time in 10 home games.

“It was nice to score,” Granlund said. “I still think I can do more. Of course, you want to play good and score, too.”

The Canucks have the second-worst home record in the NHL, ahead of only the Toronto Maple Leafs.

”It’s a good feeling,“ Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. ”You know, we really wanted to win at home.

“We haven’t won at home in ... We wanted to win at home. That was something we all wanted. It was nice to get this and it was nice to get it in that fashion.”

Having overcome a 2-0 deficit to force overtime, Vancouver needed goaltender Jacob Markstrom to come up big on a breakaway by Arizona center Max Domi a minute into the extra time.

As Domi sped down the ice, Markstrom moved out, then backed up and got his left pad on the Arizona rookie’s deke attempt.

“He was coming in real fast so I tried to get out fast so I could get some speed coming back,” said Markstrom after picking up his second win in a row. Desjardins platoons his netminders.

Arizona jumped to a two-goal lead early in the second period as it dominated in the faceoff circle, winning 72 percent of the game’s draws.

Right winger Tobias Rieder put the Coyotes up 1-0 at 2:57 of the second period on a power play, taking a long cross-ice pass from left winger Alex Tanguay and beating Markstrom when the goalie couldn’t get across his crease in time.

After the Coyotes won yet another draw in Vancouver’s end a few minutes later, left winger Anthony Duclair fed defenseman Kevin Connauton from behind the net, and Connauton beat a partially screened Markstrom high to the glove side for a 2-0 Arizona lead at 7:41 of the second.

Markstrom said he was frustrated.

“When you get called to play, you just try to give the guys a chance to win,” Markstrom said. “I knew the next goal would be huge.”

The next goal came from the stick of Vancouver right winger Radim Vrbata, who scored only his second goal in 17 games.

Taking a perfect stretch-pass feed from defenseman Yannick Weber at the Arizona blue line, Vrbata blew between three Coyotes and beat goalie Louis Domingue with a nifty backhand deke at 11:55 of the second period.

Vancouver defenseman Luca Sbisa’s one-timer slap shot from the blue line made it 2-2 at 17:38 of the second, after his defense partner Ben Hutton drew Coyotes defenders to him before feeding the puck to Sbisa.

It was Sbisa’s second goal of the season and his first in 30 games.

“We only gave up two chances in the second period,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “They got two goals off two chances. One was a redirect in front, and the other one just a poor read on our defending.”

Tanguay said the Coyotes let one slip away.

”Up two in the second period, we felt great about ourselves, and then all of a sudden a couple times we get lost in our own zone and create opportunities for them and let them back into the game,“ he said. ”It’s certainly frustrating.

“When you are up 2-0 on the road, you have to make sure you play solid, you don’t get lost, you play the position. The outcome is very frustrating.”

Markstrom finished the night with 32 saves, Domingue with 28.

NOTES: The NHL announced Wednesday that Coyotes D Jarred Tinordi was suspended for 20 games for testing positive for a banned substance. ... Arizona’s last road win was in a shootout on Jan. 25. Their last road win in regulation time was on Jan. 7. ... The Coyotes’ leading scorer, D Oliver Ekman-Larsson, sat out the game with a shoulder injury he sustained after crashing into the boards at Colorado on Monday. G Mike Smith, out since Dec. 8 with abdominal surgery, travelled with the Coyotes and is back practicing. ... The Canucks on Wednesday announced the signing of Russian D Nikita Tryamkin to a two-year contract. Tryamkin, drafted 66th in 2014, is 6-foot-8, 240 pounds. His KHL club released him early so he could join his new NHL team. ... Vancouver announced that D Alex Edler will not return this regular season. He broke his leg on Feb. 9 against Colorado. C Henrik Sedin and D Chris Tanev both missed their second straight games with upper-body injuries.