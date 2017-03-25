The Washington Capitals will look to strengthen their bid for a second straight Presidents' Trophy and set a franchise record for home victories on Saturday should they emerged victorious against the Arizona Coyotes. Washington, which leads second-place Pittsburgh by one point and has a game in hand, skated to its third straight victory overall on Thursday with a 2-1 shootout triumph over Columbus to equal its franchise-best home win total (30), set in 1985-86 and matched in 2009-10.

T.J. Oshie helped Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby (38 wins) move within one of Blue Jackets netminder Sergei Bobrovsky for the league lead, reprising his memorable performance at the 2014 Sochi Olympics by beating the Russian in the shootout on Thursday. The 30-year-old Oshie has highlighted his career season with six points (four goals, two assists) in his last three games, wresting the team's goal-scoring lead from three-time Hart Trophy winner Alex Ovechkin. While Washington has bigger fish to fry, Arizona has answered a season high-tying three-game winning streak by falling for the fourth time in five outings with Thursday's 3-1 setback in Florida. Tobias Rieder scored on a breakaway for the lone goal by the Coyotes, whose 27th-ranked offense has mustered just seven goals in the last four games and faces a Capitals club that is yielding an NHL-best 2.2 tallies per contest.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE COYOTES (27-38-9): Fond memories are few and far between on a struggling team for Mike Smith, but the veteran goaltender turned aside all 31 shots he faced in Arizona's 3-0 shocking victory over Washington last season. Fast-forward to the present and Smith isn't as happy after yielding 12 goals during his four-game losing skid, with the Coyotes' light-scoring offense mustering all of two tallies of support in his last three. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has two goals and an assist in his last three outings overall and scored and set up a goal in two encounters versus the Capitals last season.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (48-17-8): Justin Williams set up defenseman Dmitry Orlov's goal on Thursday to reach the 40-point plateau for the fourth straight season and 10th time in his career. The assist was also the 20th for the 35-year-old Williams, who has notched at least that many in seven consecutive campaigns. Ovechkin overcame a porous eight-game stretch in which he mustered just one assist by collecting six points (two goals, four assists) in his last six contests.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona C Max Domi has been held off the scoresheet in four of his last five outings overall, but notched two assists in the win over Washington last season.

2. Holtby leads the NHL in wins (25), shutouts (seven) and goals-against average (1.76) at home this season.

3. Coyotes captain Shane Doan, 40, is in line to end a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Capitals 6, Coyotes 1