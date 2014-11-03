Coyotes clip Capitals, end road trip with with

WASHINGTON -- When the Arizona Coyotes fell behind by two goals to the Washington Capitals after the first period Sunday, they looked like a team at the end of a four-game road trip ready to board a flight home.

With that in mind, Coyotes coach Dave Tippett had a message for his players.

“Just keep working,” Tippett said. “Simple as that.”

The plan worked, as Arizona right winger Shane Doan scored two goals in the Coyotes’ rousing, 6-5, come-from-behind victory at the Verizon Center.

”We wanted to end the trip on a good note,“ Tippett said. ”Things haven’t gone our way, and we wanted to just keep working and see what happened.

“Our captain gave us a spark.”

After falling behind 3-1, the Coyotes (4-6-1) scored five unanswered goals -- two by Doan and one each by defenseman Michael Stone, center Sam Gagner and rookie center Tobias Rieder -- to end a three-game losing streak that covered the initial legs of their road trip. Center Antoine Vermette also scored a goal and picked up two assists for the Coyotes.

“We just kept trying to do the little things,” Doan said. “Obviously, it’s not the type of game we need to play, but it’s a win, and we need to build on it.”

The Capitals (4-5-2) received goals from right winger Tom Wilson, defenseman John Carlson, left winger Alex Ovechkin and right wingers Joel Ward and Troy Brouwer, but they lost for the fourth straight time and for the fifth time in six games.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz was unhappy with the undisciplined penalties and turnovers that led to the comeback by the Coyotes, who scored two goals in the second period and three in the third.

”Sometimes I get the feeling we want to play just as hard as we need to,“ he said. ”And that is not how I operate. That’s not how you win in this league. ...

“That behavior has to change or we change people.”

The teams entered the third period locked in a 3-3 tie, but a defensive-zone turnover by Capitals rookie left winger Andre Burakovsky led to Gagner’s go-ahead goal 3:05 into the final period. Another giveaway by Ovechkin turned into an unassisted goal by Doan, and the Coyotes were up 5-3.

When Rieder scored in his first NHL game with 4:27 remaining, it appeared the rout was on.

“I didn’t expect that at all,” said Rieder, who also drew two penalties and was promoted to a top line. “I just wanted to go out there and do my job, and it turned out to be a great game.”

A power-play goal by Ward with 1:53 left and another goal by Brouwer with 26.7 seconds remaining drew the Caps within 6-5, but the Coyotes held on for the win.

“We’ve got to work smarter,” said Brouwer, part of a lengthy players-only meeting after the game. “It’s not one or two guys. It’s collectively every guy in here that needs to be better.”

The Capitals entered the game with an 0-3-1 record when allowing the first goal, and it took just 7:14 for the Coyotes to grab an early lead on a power-play goal. Vermette was left unguarded at the side of the net for his second goal of the season.

Trotz reacted quickly, replacing Ward with Wilson, who responded with his first goal of the season, deflecting an Ovechkin shot past Arizona goaltender Devan Dubnyk at the 8:03 mark.

The Caps’ top line struck again less than two minutes later when Nicklas Backstrom set up Carlson for his second goal of the season for a 2-1 lead. When Ovechkin snapped a six-game goalless drought with a power-play tally at the 16:09 mark of the first period, it appeared a Washington rout may be in order.

However, the Coyotes clawed their way back into the game in the second period, thanks to a pair of Washington penalties that led to goals by Stone and Doan.

One second after Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner finished serving a hooking minor, Stone blasted a shot past Capitals backup goaltender Justin Peters for his first goal of the season at the 4:04 mark.

The Capitals killed off a charging penalty to Ovechkin, but when their captain went to the box again for high-sticking left winger Mikkel Boedker with 26 seconds remaining in the second period, the Coyotes converted on the man-advantage. From the left side of the net, Doan roofed a shot over a sliding Alzner and over Peters’ right shoulder for his second goal of the season.

NOTES: C Nicklas Backstrom’s three assists in the first period gave him 376 in his career and moved him into fourth place on the Capitals’ all-time assist list behind Mike Gartner (392), Alex Ovechkin (396) and Michal Pivonka (418). ... The Coyotes, who entered the game with a league-best faceoff winning percentage of 54.3 percent, won 58 percent of the draws. .... The Coyotes play three of their next four games at home, beginning Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. ... The Capitals play four of their next five games at home, including Tuesday night’s game against the Calgary Flames.