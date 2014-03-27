Preview: Coyotes at Devils

The Phoenix Coyotes look to finish their three-game road trip on a high note when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. After losing both a decision and goaltender Mike Smith to injury in an overtime setback versus the New York Rangers on Monday, the Coyotes responded the following night with an impressive 3-2 triumph over Pittsburgh. Phoenix improved to 8-3-1 in its last 12 games and own a three-point lead over Dallas for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

New Jersey isn’t sitting as pretty, as it resides five points out of a wild-card spot in the East with 10 games to play. “We have an opportunity to make a great story if we make it,” Jaromir Jagr said of the team’s difficult road ahead. “... That’s the way I look at it. It would be something to remember. Something special.” Jagr scored in the Devils’ 3-2 road setback to Phoenix on Jan. 18 but has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last two contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), MSG (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (35-26-12): With Smith expected to be re-evaluated on Friday, Thomas Greiss is in line to make his second consecutive start. The 28-year-old German recorded his first victory since Jan. 28 by stopping 23 shots versus the Penguins. “Obviously (Greiss), for him to come in and play the way he did made it easier, to give confidence to the group that if you can find a way to win in Pittsburgh, you can find a way to win anywhere,” captain Shane Doan said. “Going forward until (Smith) is healthy, we need to keep that attitude of just finding ways to win.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (31-28-13): Although Cory Schneider was strong in net during Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Toronto, coach Peter DeBoer has elected to send Martin Brodeur back between the pipes on Thursday. Speaking of Brodeur, the future Hall-of-Famer couldn’t resist when asked about former nemesis Sean Avery’s short stint on “Dancing with the Stars.” “What more could he do to embarrass himself?” Brodeur asked NJ.com. “There it is!”

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes have recorded a power-play goal in six consecutive games.

2. New Jersey LW Patrik Elias scored versus the Maple Leafs and has six tallies and 10 assists in his last 13 contests.

3. Phoenix recalled D Connor Murphy from Portland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday - his 21st birthday.

PREDICTION: Devils 4, Coyotes 2