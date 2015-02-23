Preview: Coyotes at Devils

The New Jersey Devils attempt to remain perfect on their longest homestand of the season when they face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. New Jersey has begun its six-game stretch at Prudential Center with three victories, allowing a total of four goals as it has made its four-game slide prior to the homestand a distant memory. The Devils skated to a 3-1 triumph over Carolina on Saturday as Tuomo Ruutu and Adam Henrique scored 93 seconds apart midway through the first period and defenseman Andy Greene netted his first tally of the season with 28 seconds left in the session.

Arizona looks to snap its five-game losing streak as it kicks off a four-game East Coast road trip. The Coyotes’ latest setback was a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday, when it took a 1-0 lead into the second period before allowing the next three goals of the contest. Arizona swept the two-game series last season, registering a pair of 3-2 victories.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, FSN Arizona, MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (20-32-7): Saturday’s game may have been the last in Arizona for some as members of the home team, as the Coyotes don’t return to the desert until after the March 2 trade deadline. Mark Arcobello finally may have found a home in Arizona after stints with Edmonton, Nashville and Pittsburgh earlier this campaign. The 26-year-old Connecticut native has scored three goals in four games with the Coyotes, raising his season total to 11 in 54 contests.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (24-26-9): Henrique’s goal against the Hurricanes increased his team-leading point total to 31, two more than Jaromir Jagr. Scott Gomez’s next point will move him past Bobby Holik (472) for sole possession of fifth place on the Devils’ all-time list. The 35-year-old native of Alaska is four points behind Scott Niedermayer for fourth and trails John MacLean (354) by two for second on the club’s assists list.

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes have scored a total of eight goals during their slide.

2. New Jersey has earned at least one point in 11 of its last 12 home games (9-1-2).

3. Arizona has not suffered six consecutive regulation losses since Jan. 27-Feb. 7, 2009.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Coyotes 2