Preview: Coyotes at Devils

The New Jersey Devils finally broke into the win column in their fifth game and hope to continue the momentum when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. New Jersey is coming off a 2-1 overtime victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden to deliver first-year coach John Hynes his first NHL victory.

“It feels great,” Hynes said of getting his first win. “I am really happy for the team. ... They have worked to get better and it is gratifying for our guys to get a win after all of their hard work.” Arizona is kicking off a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference clubs and trying to halt a modest two-game skid. The Coyotes won their first three contests in impressive fashion, outscoring Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Anaheim by a combined 10-2 score. “Obviously it’s early in the year but we’ve got to get back on the winning track,” Arizona forward Mikkel Boedker told the team’s official website.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MSG (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (3-2-0): After laboring through a wretched 2014-15 in which he absorbed a staggering 42 regulation losses, goaltender Mike Smith came out of the gate strong by winning his first three starts while stopping 104 of 106 shots. He has done a turnaround in his last two starts, however, getting yanked in the second period of a 4-3 loss to Minnesota before surrendering five goals in a 5-3 setback versus Boston. A pair of 20-year-olds, Max Domi and Anthony Duclair, are tied for second on the team with six points apiece for Arizona.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (1-3-1): New Jersey has scored a combined eight goals through the first five games, which helps to explain the team’s exuberance after outlasting the Rangers on Lee Stempniak’s overtime tally. “Maybe that celebration was a little too much for the fifth game of the year, but you could just tell, everyone, some frustration and anger came out there,” Devils goaltender Cory Schneider said. “It was exciting. It felt really good, but it just one game.” Schneider is 5-1-1 with a sparking 0.85 goals-against average versus the Coyotes.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils swept the two-game season series in 2014-15, outscoring Arizona 7-1.

2. Coyotes captain Shane Doan will play in his 1,400th NHL game on Tuesday.

3. F Adam Henrique has scored three of New Jersey’s eight goals.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Devils 3