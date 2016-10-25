Preview: Coyotes at Devils

Wins are hard to come by for the Arizona Coyotes, who have just one this season and zero through the first four contests of their season-high six-game road trip. The Pacific Division cellar-dwelling Coyotes, who are being gouged for a ghastly 4.2 goals per contest, will look to tighten the bolts on their leaky defense Tuesday when they visit the New Jersey Devils.

"We knew this was going to be a tough trip," coach Dave Tippett told AZCentral.com. "We were going to find out about our team. Every game we find out a little more. There's some areas that are improving. There's some areas that still need lots of work. ...All that being said, wins are what you come into this league for and you gotta have wins." The Coyotes haven't had much success against Cory Schneider, who turned aside all 38 shots he faced in New Jersey's 2-0 victory over Arizona on Jan. 16 to improve to 6-1-1 in his career versus the club. The 30-year-old is making the most of the Devils' 30th-ranked offense this season, with his 28 saves being just enough in a 2-1 overtime victory over Minnesota.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, MSG-Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (1-4-0): Radim Vrbata recorded his 33rd career multi-goal performance on Sunday, but a lack of a 60-minute game by his young teammates resulted in a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers. "We are learning the hard way that every play counts and every mistake we make will cost us, and it's costing us games now," said Vrbata, who has three goals an assist on his three-game point streak. Goaltender Louis Domingue (0-4-0, 5.03 goals-against average, .851 save percentage) and forward Anthony Duclair (zero points in 2016-17 after scoring 20 goals last season) have struggled to find their footing in the early stages of this campaign.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (2-2-1): Taylor Hall is making the most of his fresh start in the Garden State as he scored 29 seconds into overtime on Saturday for his third goal in three games. The top overall pick of the 2010 draft quickly has instant chemistry with former junior hockey teammate Adam Henrique as well as Kyle Palmieri on the top line. Palmieri, who saw his modest three-game point streak snapped on Saturday, scored in his last encounter with the Coyotes.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey has thwarted 16 of 17 short-handed opportunities.

2. Coyotes captain Shane Doan has 397 goals in 21 NHL seasons, although only two have come against the Devils.

3. All five of New Jersey's games have been decided by one goal.

PREDICTION: Devils 2, Coyotes 1