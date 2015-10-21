Devils edge Coyotes in overtime

NEWARK, N.J. -- Both the Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils are in the embryonic stages of organizational rebuilding projects that the franchises hope portend bright futures.

Both are essentially mirror images of the other, with the exception that New Jersey has a cornerstone goaltender in Cory Schneider and potentially a building block in defenseman Adam Larsson.

The duo were key components in New Jersey’s 3-2 overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center as Larsson scored the game-winner and Schneider made 18 saves.

“We played pretty well in this game,” said center Travis Zajac, who scored for New Jersey in regulation along with Mike Cammalleri. The Devils won their second straight and their first at home as they improved to 2-3-1.

“We’re a team that’s going to need different guys contributing on different nights and we’re going to have to win collectively as a group. Everyone will have to chip in.”

Zajac’s theorem is one that Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith hopes his team applies.

“The urgency I feel hasn’t been there,” said Smith, who made 22 saves for Arizona (3-3-0), which lost away from Gila River Arena for the first time this season. The Coyotes have dropped three in a row.

Right winger Anthony Duclair and left winger Mikkel Boedker scored Arizona’s goals.

“I feel like parts of the game we haven’t been hard enough, fast enough in some areas,” Smith said. “We haven’t done it consistently enough to win hockey games.”

Pundits expected little of Arizona and New Jersey prior to the season, outside of contending for presumptive first overall pick in the 2016 draft, Auston Matthews. So benefitting two rebuilding franchises, the game was devoid of scoring chances.

New Jersey opened the second period by firing five shots at Smith in the first 3:12. By the time the period ended, the Devils had outshot Arizona 13-10, and had a 1-0 lead thanks to Schneider, Larsson, center Jacob Josefson and Zajac.

Zajac scored a shorthanded goal with 27 seconds left in the second period for the game’s first goal. The sequence began when Larsson blocked Boedker’s shot, then sprung Zajac and Josefson for a 2-on-1. Josefson feathered a cross ice pass to Zajac, who deftly tucked the puck past Smith.

New Jersey’s lead lasted exactly 1:18 of game action.

Duclair tied the game 1-1 with his fifth of the season 51 seconds into the third. On a line with fellow rookie left winger Max Domi and veteran center Martin Hanzel, Duclair drove to the net and beat Schneider with a deke for a power-play goal.

Cammalleri’s goal at 7:09 allowed New Jersey to regain the lead, but Boedker tied the game 2-2 with 50.9 seconds left in regulation.

“He needed a goal,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “It was a big goal for us. It got us back in the game and it was his first one of the season.”

Larsson’s goal 43 seconds into overtime ended the scoring. After Hanzel fell down in the offensive zone --Tippett refused to answer when asked if he thought his center was cross-checked -- the Devils counterattacked and Larsson put in the game-winner from the left side.

“I don’t think people realize how big and strong he is,” Schneider said of Larsson. “He’s got a little edge and developing a little nastiness to his game. (He) knocks the guy down, takes the puck and takes it up the ice and finishes it. that’s the kind of player he is and can be and he’s doing it pretty regularly know which is impressive.”

NOTES: Tuesday night’s match marked the 1,400th for Arizona RW Shane Doan. Doan has played his entire NHL career for the Winnipeg/Phoenix/Arizona franchise. ... New Jersey played with D Jon Merrill (illness), LW Tuomo Ruutu (lower body) and C Patrik Elias (right knee). Elias has not played in any of New Jersey’s games this season. ... Arizona D Jordan Martinook was listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. ... The Coyotes scratched LW John Scott, LW Matthias Plachta and D Stefan Elliott. Arizona had called up Plachta from AHL Springfield on Monday. ... The Devils scratched LW Reid Boucher. ... The Devils swept the series last season, winning by an aggregate margin of 7-1. ... Arizona’s game in New York on Thursday night marks RW Anthony Duclair’s return to Madison Square Garden after the Rangers traded him to the Coyotes on March 1. The Coyotes acquired Duclair, Devils D John Moore and 2015 second round pick and a 2016 first round pick from New York in exchange for D Keith Yandle, D Chris Summers and a 2016 fourth round pick. “It’s going to be special. It’s definitely one (I circled) on my calendar. Being traded was a shock. It’s going to be a special one for sure,” Duclair said. “I‘m definitely coming in with some confidence.”