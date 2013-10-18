Preview: Coyotes at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks look to extend their winning streak to six as they continue their five-game homestand against the Phoenix Coyotes on Friday. Anaheim has not lost since a 6-1 setback against the Colorado Avalanche in its season opener and has outscored its opponents 13-3 over the first three contests of the homestand. The Ducks’ start is their best since opening the 2006-07 season with a 12-0-4 record.

Phoenix attempts to run its point streak to five games as it plays on the road for the sixth time in seven contests. The Coyotes were outscored 10-2 in dropping the first two outings of a five-game road trip but has gone 3-0-1 since. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Ottawa on Tuesday but ultimately dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (4-2-1): Defenseman Derek Morris missed Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury but hopes to be back in the lineup either Friday or against Detroit on Saturday. Center Jeff Halpern made his Coyotes debut Tuesday and went 8-1 in the faceoff circles. “He was real strong on faceoffs,” coach Dave Tippett said. “For a first game, that’s kind of what I expected from him.”

ABOUT THE DUCKS (5-1-0): Anaheim accomplished a pair of franchise firsts Wednesday, winning five of its first six overall games and starting a season with three straight victories at home. Right wing Jakob Silfverberg is doing his best to make Anaheim fans forget Bobby Ryan. Acquired from Ottawa for Ryan over the summer, Silfverberg has scored a club-best four goals and shared the team lead with Corey Perry with six points.

OVERTIME

1. Following Friday’s game, the Coyotes play five of their next six contests at home.

2. Ducks RW Teemu Selanne’s goal Wednesday was his 108th career game-winner, putting him one behind Brendan Shanahan for fourth place on the all-time list and two back of Brett Hull for third.

3. Phoenix LW Mikkel Boedker registered his 100th career point with an assist on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Coyotes 3