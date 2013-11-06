Preview: Coyotes at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks return from their eight-game road trip to host the Pacific Division-rival Phoenix Coyotes on Wednesday. Anaheim got off to a rough start on its trek, losing to Toronto and Montreal by a combined 8-3 score, before reeling off three straight wins and concluding it with a 5-0-1 run. The Ducks wrapped up the lengthy excursion with a 2-1 triumph over the New York Rangers on Monday, their 12th victory in 15 contests.

Anaheim faces a red-hot team in the Coyotes, who have won five in a row and are 10-1-2 in their last 13. Phoenix is coming off its third straight shootout victory, a 3-2 home triumph over the Vancouver Canucks. The Ducks posted a 3-2 shootout win at home over the Coyotes on Oct. 18.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, KTVK (Phoenix), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (10-3-2): Phoenix could be without defenseman Derek Morris, who left Tuesday’s victory in the first period with a lower-body injury. The Coyotes’ winning streak is their longest since capturing the final five games of the 2011-12 season. Blue-liner Keith Yandle recorded an assist against the Canucks, giving him nine points in his last seven games.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (12-3-1): Defenseman Luca Sbisa made his season debut Monday and recorded an assist in 18:12 of ice time. The 23-year-old missed Anaheim’s first 15 games with a high ankle sprain suffered in the team’s first preseason contest on Sept. 16. “I thought it was good for the first game,” Sbisa said. “Overall, I was pretty happy.” Anaheim (5-0-0) is one of three teams - all from the Pacific - yet to lose in regulation at home.

OVERTIME

1. With five victories, the Ducks matched the most wins posted on a road trip in team history.

2. Coyotes C Antoine Vermette had scored the decisive goal in each of the team’s last two shootout wins.

3. Phoenix D Zbynek Michalek played in his 600th NHL game on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Coyotes 3