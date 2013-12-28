Preview: Coyotes at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to extend their franchise-record winning streak while continuing their home dominance when they face off against the visiting Phoenix Coyotes on Saturday. Anaheim completed a four-game road trip Monday with its ninth consecutive win, a 3-2 triumph at Washington in which rookie defenseman Hampus Lindholm scored with 5:36 remaining in the third period to snap a tie. The Ducks are the lone team in the NHL without a regulation loss at home as they are 13-0-2 at Honda Center.

Phoenix returned from the holiday break Friday and suffered a 4-3 shootout loss at home to San Jose. David Moss scored a pair of goals and Radim Vrbata netted a power-play tally in the third period to help send the Coyotes beyond regulation for the fourth straight contest (1-3). Phoenix has won only once in its last six contests (1-2-3) and has lost all three meetings with the Ducks this season, including two in Anaheim (0-1-1).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, KTVK (Phoenix), KDOC (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (19-10-8): Phoenix remains without Shane Doan but is hopeful its captain can return to action soon. Doan has been out since Dec. 4 as he recovers from Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever but skated with several teammates after Friday’s morning skate. “It’s awful good to see him,” coach Dave Tippett said. “He’s starting to look a little more like himself. It’s certainly a positive sign.”

ABOUT THE DUCKS (27-7-5): Anaheim also is putting its 12-game point streak on the line. The run, during which the Ducks are 10-0-2, is the longest in the NHL since Pittsburgh posted 15 straight victories from March 2-30. Center Mathieu Perreault is hopeful the team can pick up where it left off before the holiday break. “We have a good thing going here,” he said. “Even though we’ve won nine, we want to come out and restart it. We want to keep doing what we’re doing.”

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks outscored the Coyotes 11-6 in the first three meetings.

2. Anaheim RW Corey Perry has scored two of his league-leading seven game-winning goals against Phoenix.

3. The Coyotes will miss Doan, who has scored two of the team’s six goals versus the Ducks this season.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Coyotes 2