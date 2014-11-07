Preview: Coyotes at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks expect to have their captain back when they continue their homestand against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. Ryan Getzlaf participated in practice Thursday after missing the previous night’s 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders in the opener of the four-game stretch at Honda Center due to flu-like symptoms and plans on playing against Arizona. Matt Beleskey and Emerson Etem scored in Wednesday’s defeat for the Ducks, who also were without top scorer - and the NHL’s leader in goals - Corey Perry with a similar illness.

Arizona is seeking its third consecutive victory after dropping three in a row and six of seven. Two days after posting a 6-5 triumph at Washington, the Coyotes edged Toronto 3-2 on Tuesday as they built a three-goal lead before holding off the visiting Maple Leafs. Anaheim swept the five-game series last season and hasn’t lost to Arizona since April 27, 2013.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (5-6-1): Martin Erat scored his fourth goal of the season in Tuesday’s win over Toronto, eclipsing his total in 70 games with Washington and the Coyotes in 2013-14. The 33-year-old Czech, who netted a career-high 23 tallies with Nashville in 2007-08, has recorded eight in 115 contests over the past two campaigns. Arizona has scored 21 goals in its five victories and only 10 in its seven setbacks.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (10-3-1): Getzlaf, who is second on the team with 14 points, seeked medical assistance in order to be able to return to the lineup. “I went to the doctor to get an IV so I can be ready,” he told the team’s web site. “I was able to get in a meal late (Wednesday) night and breakfast (Thursday) morning. I‘m feeling a little bit better.” Perry, meanwhile, did not practice Thursday and likely will be a game-time decision.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks G Frederik Andersen is likely to start against the Coyotes after missing one game and serving as Jason LaBarbera’s backup in another due to tightness in his leg.

2. Arizona C Sam Gagner, who has recorded a goal in two straight contests, is one point away from 300 for his career.

3. Anaheim has scored fewer than three goals in five of its last six games.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Coyotes 1