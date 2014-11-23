Preview: Coyotes at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks look to ride the momentum of gaining three of a possible four points in their short trip to Western Canada when they open a three-game homestand against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday. The Ducks suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary on Tuesday before emerging victorious by the same score and circumstance two nights later against Vancouver. Matt Beleskey scored in both contests and also tallied in Anaheim’s 3-2 shootout loss to Arizona on Nov. 7.

“I‘m just going to the net, and pucks seem to be going in,” said Beleskey, who has nine goals on the season to sit just two shy of his career-best total of 11, set during the 2009-10 captain. Captain Shane Doan collected a goal and an assist in the first meeting with the Ducks and matched that performance in the Coyotes’ 4-3 shootout victory over San Jose on Saturday. All seven of the veteran’s tallies this season have come on the road for Arizona, which is 1-1-0 on its current three-game trek.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (9-10-2): Devan Dubnyk made 40 saves to improve to 5-0-1 on the season, eclipsing the win total of starter Mike Smith (4-10-1) despite making nine fewer starts. Smith is expected back in net versus the Ducks, against whom he made 37 saves in the first meeting to improve to 9-5-2 in his career versus the club. Unfortunately for Smith, he owns an 0-4-1 mark while yielding 15 goals since that contest.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (12-4-5): Rene Bourque was an active participant in Saturday’s practice, two days removed from being acquired from Montreal for veteran defenseman Bryan Allen. “I think I have a lot left and a lot to give to this team. I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” said Bourque, who followed up his playoff success last season by being demoted to Hamilton of the American Hockey League. Bourque might be able to provide a spark to Anaheim’s power play, which failed on all three opportunities versus Vancouver - and did not register a shot in the final two.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim RW Corey Perry scored the winner in the bonus format against the Canucks, but was unable to play in the first meeting versus Arizona due to flu-like symptoms.

2. Coyotes LW Mikkel Boedker notched a pair of assists on Saturday to reach 100 for his career.

3. Ducks D Mark Fistric (back) participated in practice on Saturday and is questionable to face Arizona.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Coyotes 2