Preview: Coyotes at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have sputtered out of the gate, but Wednesday’s home date with the Arizona Coyotes could provide just the remedy to get them back on their feet. The Ducks collected eight of a possible 10 points (3-0-2) against their Pacific Division rivals last season, with Frederik Andersen yielding just six goals in those five tilts.

Andersen has been stingy this season, but the three goals on 69 shots he allowed have proven to be too much to overcome for an offense that has been limited to just one tally by defenseman Sami Vatanen. “We have a lot of looks where we’re trying to make the plays, make the passes, instead of shooting pucks at the net,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “You don’t score unless you shoot pucks.” The going could be tough against Mike Smith, who claimed NHL Third Star of the Week honors after stopping 67 of 69 shots to lead Arizona to pair of victories. Smith, however, has dropped six of his last seven decisions (1-5-1) to the Ducks after posting an 8-3-1 mark in his initial 12 meetings.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (2-0-0): The youth movement in the desert has paid immediate dividends, highlighted by Max Domi collecting a goal and an assist in his NHL debut as Arizona skated to a 4-1 victory over Los Angeles on Friday. Anthony Duclair notched an assist in that contest and did the same in the Coyotes’ 2-1 triumph over Pittsburgh the following night. “The young guys bring that energy where there’s no excuse for the older guys to be lackadaisical out there,” Smith told the Arizona Republic. “It’s a good combination.”

ABOUT THE DUCKS (0-1-1): Captain Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry have yet to record a point this season, but they are quick to locate the net when facing Arizona. Getzlaf scored two goals and set up as many last season against the Coyotes to increase his point total to 57 (17 goals, 40 assists) in 56 career meetings while Perry has recorded 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 53 career encounters. Boudreau initially separated the pair to begin the season before grouping Getzlaf and Perry back together on the top line in a 2-1 shootout loss to Vancouver on Monday.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona D Zbynek Michalek, who sat out one game with an upper-body injury, is expected to play on Wednesday.

2. Anaheim D Kevin Bieksa has logged more than 24 minutes in each of his first two contests after averaging under 21 minutes last season.

3. The Coyotes are vying for their first three-game win streak to open a season since 2003-04.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Coyotes 1