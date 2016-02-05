Preview: Coyotes at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the Pacific Division-rival Arizona Coyotes on Friday. Anaheim has been on fire since late December, earning points in 14 of its last 17 games (12-3-2) to climb into third place in the division.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf also has been scoring on a torrid pace, as he has notched at least one point in 10 of his last 11 contests (one goal, 10 assists) and each of his last four. While Anaheim has been surging, Arizona has been sinking as it enters Friday’s matchup having lost seven of its last nine games (2-5-2) and each of its last three. The Coyotes are hoping Mikkel Boedker is beginning to break out of his goal-scoring slump as he tallied in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Chicago to end his 15-game drought. Arizona has won the first three contests of the five-game season series, outscoring the Ducks 12-5 in the process.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, FSN Arizona, FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (24-21-6): Rookie Anthony Duclair is third on the team with 14 goals — five of which have come against Anaheim. Louis Domingue is due for a rest as he has started seven consecutive games and 15 of the last 16. The lack of rest could be taking its toll on the 23-year-old, who has allowed five goals in each of his last three appearances.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (24-18-7): Getzlaf ended his 12-game goal-scoring drought in Thursday’s 4-2 victory at Los Angeles, netting his first tally since Dec. 31. “Everyone was really happy for him,” coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters. “In the history of this team, if he’s playing the way he can, usually the rest of the team follows suit.” Anaheim’s success has moved it one point ahead of the Coyotes in the Pacific standings.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes captain Shane Doan is three points shy of tying Dale Hawerchuk (929) for first place in franchise history.

2. Getzlaf notched his 500th career assist Thursday, putting him 31 behind Teemu Selanne for the franchise lead.

3. Arizona RW Brad Richardson needs one assist to eclipse his career high of 16 set in 2009-10 with Los Angeles.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Coyotes 3