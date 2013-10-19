Bonino ties it late, Silfverberg wins it in shootout for Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A little luck went a long way for the Anaheim Ducks.

Jakob Silfverberg delivered the game-winner as the Ducks captured a 3-2 shootout victory over the Phoenix Coyotes before a crowd of 13,206 at Honda Center on Friday night.

“That was a good hockey game,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “It’s two teams that have played against each other for a while in the Pacific Division. We know how tough they are and they know how tough we are. It was a see-saw game. When they got the lead, they shut us down pretty good. We got a lucky goal and continued to fight.”

The “lucky” goal Boudreau spoke of came off the stick of Anaheim’s Nick Bonino. Bonino lifted what looked like an improbable shot from the blue line that sailed over the head of teammate Dustin Penner, who had positioned himself in front of Phoenix goalie Mike Smith, and landed in the net with 2:02 remaining in the game, tying the score at 2 and forcing overtime.

“I had an extra second (to shoot) and I knew Penner was stationed in front there, so I just tried to put it in front,” said Bonino, who has three goals this season. “About halfway there I saw the line the puck was on was looking pretty good and Smith had no idea where it was.”

The win extended the Ducks (6-1-0) winning streak to six games while the Coyotes (4-2-2) dropped their second straight.

“I think everyone here would agree that the last two games haven’t been our best games, our sharpest games,” Bonino said. “But winning teams find ways to win no matter how ugly it is. We battled back and got one late.”

Rostislav Klesla had given the Coyotes the lead when he ripped a shot just below the blue line that bounced off Anaheim defenseman Bryan Allen at 7:54 of the third period for a 2-1 advantage. But the Coyotes failed to close the deal.

“We were scared to win,” said Smith, who stopped 37 shots. “That is not how you finish off hockey games. We were solid up until that point but we went out in the third period and had six shots and let them comeback. When you give that team chances that we gave them, sooner or later it’s going to get back in the net.”

Jonas Hiller had 30 saves for the Ducks.

Anaheim scored first but Smith and the Coyotes blanked them for much of the final two periods. The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the first on Teemu Selanne’s goal at 6:38 on an assist from Mathieu Perreault, who intercepted a Phoenix pass along the boards before connecting on a pass to the 43-year-old right winger. They didn’t score again until Bonino’s goal.

For Selanne, it was his second goal of the season and the 677th of his career. Selanne also scored the game-winner in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames, giving him goals in back-to-back games.

Phoenix tied the score at 11:11 of the second period when Antoine Vermette fielded an errant shot by Keith Yandle and bounced it off Hiller for his second goal of the season.

“I thought we played a solid road game,” Phoenix coach Dave Trippett said. “Both teams had a few chances, but we hung around the game and gave ourselves a chance to win, and that is what you want to do. Anaheim has been playing very well and we wanted to come in and play a solid game. For the most part, we did that.”

NOTES: G Frederik Anderson was recalled from AHL Norfolk to back up G Hiller since G Viktor Fasth was unavailable because of a lower body injury. ... The Ducks won six of their first seven contests for the first time in franchise history. ... Anaheim will close out its five-game homestand with a game Sunday against the Dallas Stars. They visit Toronto on Tuesday to begin an eight-game road trip. ... The Coyotes return home for a contest Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. ... Scatches for Phoenix were D David Rundblad, D Michael Stone and LW Tim Kennedy. ... Scratches for Anaheim were Fasth, D Mark Fistrick and LW Patrick Maroon. ... Ducks C Andrew Cogliano played in his 465th consecutive game, which is third in the league behind Jay Bouwmeester (642) of the St. Louis Blues and Henrik Sedin (637) of the Vancouver Canucks. ... Coyotes C Rob Klinkhammer, who didn’t score against Anaheim, has three goals in the past two games.