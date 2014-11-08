Boedker nets winning shootout goal as Coyotes defeat Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Opportunism triumphed over aggressiveness as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in a shootout at Honda Center Friday night.

The Ducks (10-3-2) outshot Arizona (6-6-1) by a 39-25 margin, but allowed two goals in less than a minute during the second period and then lost the shootout as Coyotes left winger Mikkel Boedker netted the winning shootout goal.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen saw his first action since Oct. 31 for Anaheim, turning away 23 of 25 shots he faced while Mike Smith stopped 37 of 39 for Arizona. Smith held his ground against three third-period power plays, elevating Arizona to its third straight victory.

“You build a belief that you can win,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “Sometimes it’s not pretty. Tonight we took some penalties but we got through it. Mike Smith was excellent.”

The captains scored for each team as Anaheim center Ryan Getlzaf and Arizona winger Shane Doan potted goals. Left winger Matt Beleskey tallied for the Ducks, as did left winger Rob Klinkhammer for the Coyotes.

Ducks right winger Jakob Silfverberg and Coyotes center Sam Ganger also scored in the shootout.

“We were the better team tonight and we deserved better,” said Ducks center Ryan Kesler, who had a slew of near misses Friday.

The Ducks hit the net three times and drew a penalty off early sustained pressure. On the resultant power play, they took a 1-0 lead 5:02 into the game. Defenseman Sami Vatanen fanned on a one-timer attempt before sliding the puck over to Getzlaf for a successful one-timer, his fourth goal of the season.

Anaheim went up 2-0 at 8:49 off a sequence started and finished by Beleskey, who scored his seventh goal of the campaign. He created a turnover in the corner of the Arizona zone and ultimately scored by lifting a rebound over Smith’s glove.

“They came out with so much speed early and they were kind of dictating the play,” Doan said.

“There wasn’t too many nice things said to us by (Tippett) about halfway through the first,” Doan added.

The Coyotes cut the deficit to 2-1 when Klinkhammer deftly deflected center Martin Hanzal’s shot past Andersen 3:55 into the second period for his third goal of the season.

“(Martin) Erat, Klinkhammer, Hanzal was a big, strong line for us and they got rewarded with that first goal,” Tippett said.

Doan tied the game at 2 just 48 seconds later as he beat Andersen with a wrist shot to the far side off the rush. The goal was Doan’s fourth of the season.

Early in the third period, center William Karlsson and right winger Andrew Cogliano failed to convert a 2-on-0 rush when Cogliano shot the puck wide.

“You’ve got to be ready to score; you’ve just to score them because those are good opportunities and good looks,” Cogliano said.

Vatanen also had a prime opportunity from the low right slot that was met with a fine save from Smith during a delayed penalty to Arizona defenseman Connor Murphy 5:39 into the third period. It was Murphy’s second minor penalty of the final frame, though Anaheim failed to capitalize on either infraction. The Coyotes would also kill a penalty to right winger B.J. Crombeen in the third period.

Shots and scoring chances were scarce until the final minute of overtime. Vatanen broke his stick at the left faceoff dot. Silfverberg sent the loose puck into Smith’s pad, which deadened the best opportunity for either team in overtime.

“There’s chances that need to be goals and if they are you win the game, and if they’re not, the other team can squeeze out a goal and I think that’s what happened tonight,” Cogliano said.

NOTES: Ducks D Cam Fowler left Friday’s game with a lower-body injury and did not return. ... Friday’s attendance was 16,235. ... Anaheim RW Corey Perry (illness) missed his second straight game. ... Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf (illness) returned to the lineup, replacing RW Dany Heatley. ... Anaheim D Bryan Allen played his first game of the season, stepping in for D Josh Manson. ... G John Gibson (groin), D Ben Lovejoy (finger), D Mark Fistric (back) and RW Kyle Palmieri (ankle) were all out of action for the Ducks. ... Arizona RW David Moss (upper body) missed his sixth consecutive contest.