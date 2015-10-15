Duclair’s hat trick carries Coyotes past Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Young, hungry, speedy and skilled are four words to describe the Arizona Coyotes this season. Frustrated is the word to describe the Anaheim Ducks.

With two 20-year-olds and a 22-year-old ranking among Arizona’s top four in points, the chemistry is forming early for the Coyotes, and they are taking it in stride.

One of the 20-year-olds, left winger Anthony Duclair, recorded his first career hat trick Wednesday, leading the Coyotes to a 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

“It’s very special,” Duclair said of his first three-goal game. “It’s special to share it with these guys, but I give credit to my linemates and my teammates, who are doing a great job creating space for me.”

The Ducks, meanwhile, have scored one goal in three games.

“It’s frustrating,” Anaheim center Ryan Kesler said after the Ducks fell to 0-2-1. “We’re as mad as anybody. It’s not the type of effort we want. If we think we’re just going to come in on Friday and it’s magically going to happen, it’s not. We need to put our work boots on. That starts with will and passion.”

Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith stopped 37 shots to earn his first shutout of the season.

“It was nice to get the shutout, but more importantly, I like to see the way we are playing in front of it,” said Smith.

All of the scoring came in the first two periods.

Duclair, 20, completed his hat trick at 10:57 of the second period, giving Arizona a four-goal lead. Acquired by the Coyotes from the New York Rangers last season in exchange for defenseman Keith Yandle, Duclair has points in all three games for the Coyotes (3-0-0).

Center Martin Hanzal assisted on all three of Duclair’s goals, giving him six assists on the season.

“Marty is a real catalyst right now,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “He is playing outstanding right now, and he is a real good player.”

Hanzal also has points in each game this season, and his six points lead the team. Duclair is second with five points, and 20-year-old center Max Domi and 22-year-old Tobias Rieder are tied for third with four apiece.

When Tippett united the line of Duclair, Domi and Hanzal in training camp, nobody could predict the instant chemistry that has led to a combined total of five goals and 10 assists in three games.

“We didn’t play one game together in preseason,” Hanzal said. “It’s just kind of one those things and it clicked for us. Hopefully it will last all season.”

The frustration for the Ducks came early and often in the first period when Duclair scored his first two goals of the season in the first 10 minutes. The first one came at 3:16 when Hanzal won the faceoff and Duclair scored low to the stick side of Ducks goaltender Anton Khudobin.

The second goal came at 9:55 on a rebound during a power play. Domi took advantage of a takeaway in the neutral zone, skated all the way down and put the puck on Khudobin’s stick. Duclair scored on the rebound to give the Coyotes an early 2-0 lead.

At 12:53 of the opening period, Domi added to the lead. Domi took a drop pass in the circle to the left of the Ducks’ net and beat Khudobin with a backhand shot.

“(Left winger Mikkel) Boedker made the whole play happen,” Domi said. “He made the awesome drop pass, and I guessed and got really lucky again, but I’ll take it.”

Frederik Andersen replaced Khudobin after Domi’s goal. Khudobin stopped just five of the eight shots he faced. Andersen finished with 20 saves, allowing only Duclair’s final goal.

“It’s a pretty humbling game,” Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler said. “We’re by no means where we need to be. Not just in execution, but in our work ethic. That team came in here and won all the battles and foot races.”

NOTES: Arizona and Anaheim met for the first of five times this season. ... Coming into Wednesday night, the Ducks earned points in 10 consecutive games against the Coyotes (8-0-2) and had an all-time record of 65-32-18 against Arizona. ... G Anton Khudobin made his first start for Anaheim. He was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes on June 27 in exchange for D James Wisniewski. ... Scratches for the Coyotes were LW John Scott, C Joe Vitale and D Stefan Elliott. The Ducks scratched D Clayton Stoner (lower-body injury), RW Tim Jackman and C Chris Wagner.