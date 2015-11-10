Boedker, Coyotes dump Ducks in OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- One man’s mistake can become another man’s opportunity, as the Arizona Coyotes demonstrated Monday night.

Left winger Mikkel Boedker converted a turnover into the winning goal in overtime to give the Coyotes a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center.

Boedker secured a loose puck at center ice, went on a breakaway and deposited a backhand past goalie Frederik Andersen to end the Ducks’ four-game winning streak 1:18 into the extra period.

Anaheim center Ryan Getzlaf made Boedker’s goal possible by attempting a drop pass to right winger Corey Perry at center ice. No teammate retrieved the puck, though.

“I thought Pers was going inside,” Getzlaf said in reference to Perry, “but he went outside. A drop pass to the other team is never going to work.”

The Ducks, who took a 2-0 lead in the first period, forged a 3-3 tie at 11:43 of the third period on defenseman Sami Vatanen’s third goal of the season.

Related Coverage Preview: Coyotes at Ducks

Vatanen stick-handled between two defenders and past a third before executing a give-and-go with center Andrew Cogliano. Vatanen then deflected Cogliano’s return pass from the left circle past goalie Anders Lindback.

The Coyotes then had to defuse a power play that lasted 3 minutes, 27 seconds when defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson received a slashing penalty at 14:20, followed by right winger Brad Richardson’s cross-checking infraction at 15:27. Anaheim held a five-on-three advantage for 53 seconds.

“That penalty kill was outstanding,” Arizona rookie left winger Max Domi said. “Those guys were all sacrificing their bodies. Once we got that, we were pretty confident.”

The Ducks took a 2-0 lead in the first period by scoring twice in just over a minute against Lindback, who made his second start of the season.

Anaheim’s first goal came 41 seconds after Coyotes right winger Shane Doan went to the penalty box for holding. After Lindback made a pad save on defenseman Hampus Lindholm’s slap shot from the top of the slot, right winger Chris Stewart converted the rebound at 5:43 for his third goal of the season.

Center Ryan Kesler scored his first goal at 6:49 by deflecting Vatanen’s slap shot between Lindback’s glove and the post.

Lindback, who last started Oct. 24, replaced Mike Smith in the net. Smith allowed 16 goals in his past five games and lost five of seven decisions since Arizona’s 4-0 victory over the Ducks on Oct. 14.

Domi led a three-goal rally in the second period that put the Coyotes ahead 3-2. Left winger Anthony Duclair scored Arizona’s first goal and his sixth of the season on a slap shot during a power play at 2:44, 27 seconds after defenseman Josh Manson received a penalty for high sticking.

The power-play goal was just the fifth allowed by the Ducks.

Domi tied the score at 15:57 when he converted a wrist shot in front of the crease. Then, with 7.2 seconds left in the second period, Domi skated around the right-wing post and stuffed the puck between Andersen’s legs for his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

“We don’t have the foot-on-the-gas mentality,” Getzlaf said about his team’s problems in the second period. “We left our goaltender out to dry.”

The Coyotes exploited that weakness by increasing their intensity while forechecking along the boards.

“That’s how we want to play,” Arizona coach Dave Tippett said. “We’ve got young players with lots of energy, and they want to compete. If we can play at a high pace like that, it makes us a good team.”

Lindback finished with 33 saves. Andersen stopped 24 shots.

NOTES: Arizona scratched D Philip Samuelsson and C Antoine Vermette. ... Coyotes RW Shane Doan passed Dale Hunter and moved into 33rd place in career games with 1,408. ... Coyotes LW Anthony Duclair entered Monday night’s game without a point in his past seven. ... Arizona recalled Samuelsson and C Dustin Jeffrey from AHL Springfield, sent C Tyler Gaudet to Springfield, placed D Nicklas Grossmann on injured reserve and put LW John Scott on waivers Sunday. ... Anaheim scratched D Korbinian Holzer and C Rickard Rakell. Rakell skated on his own Monday. He left Wednesday night’s game against Florida with an injury. ... Former Ducks Chris Pronger and Sergei Federov were among the seven inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night. ... Ducks RW Corey Perry needs two goals for 300 in his career. ... The Ducks’ penalty killers lead the NHL with a 91.7 percent success rate.