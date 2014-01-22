Preview: Coyotes at Flames

The Calgary Flames look to halt their four-game winless streak (0-3-1) as they begin a five-game homestand against the Phoenix Coyotes on Wednesday. Since posting a 2-0 shutout over Carolina on Jan. 13 to end a three-game slide during which it scored a total of one goal, Calgary has dropped four straight - including a 3-2 decision at San Jose on Monday. On the bright side, the Flames have scored two goals in each of their last five contests after totaling six tallies over their previous eight games (1-7-0).

Phoenix had its modest two-game winning streak snapped Monday as it dropped a 4-2 decision to Toronto in the finale of its three-game homestand. Prior to the consecutive victories, the Coyotes had gone 1-6-0 to start the month - with the lone triumph a 6-0 home blanking of Calgary. Phoenix won two of the first three meetings, with the Flames’ lone victory coming at home.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona Plus (Phoenix), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (23-17-9): Phoenix hopes to have Martin Hanzal back in the lineup after the center missed Monday’s contest with a lower-body injury. Hanzal did not participate in practice on Tuesday but did accompany the team to Calgary. “We’ll see where he’s at (Wednesday) morning,” coach Dave Tippett said after Tuesday’s practice. “Hopefully, he’s improved overnight.” The Coyotes are a combined 7-1-1 against Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver - the three teams they’ll face on the road trip.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (16-27-7): Kris Russell returned to action Monday after missing 13 games with a sprained knee and recorded an assist in 23:20 of ice time. “My knee felt pretty good,” the defenseman said. With Matt Stajan signing a four-year contract extension prior to Monday’s game, speculation has begun regarding Russell, who can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. “I’ll let the others take care of it,” Russell said. “That’s why I have agents and stuff like that.”

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes RW Radim Vrbata has scored eight goals in 46 games since registering a hat trick in the season opener against the New York Rangers.

2. Calgary C Paul Byron is questionable after leaving Monday’s game with a lower-body injury.

3. Phoenix D Keith Yandle enters Wednesday with a four-game assist streak.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Coyotes 2