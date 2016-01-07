Preview: Coyotes at Flames

Captain Shane Doan looks to continue his torrid scoring stretch on Thursday as the Arizona Coyotes conclude a three-game road trip against the Calgary Flames. The 39-year-old Doan tallied twice in Arizona’s 3-2 victory versus Vancouver on Monday and has nine of his team-leading 15 tallies in the last seven contests.

“One thing I have learned is when it’s going well, you have to keep riding it as long as you can,” Doan said of the Coyotes, who are 5-1-2 in their last eight overall and 8-1-2 versus Pacific Division representatives. Calgary hasn’t been too shabby in its own right, winning two straight overall and 12 of its last 14 at Scotiabank Saddledome. Captain Mark Giordano set up a pair of tallies in Tuesday’s 3-1 triumph over Tampa Bay to increase his point total to 11 (four goals, seven assists) in his past eight contests. Giordano, who joined fellow forward Johnny Gaudreau by being named to the upcoming NHL All-Star Game, netted the Flames’ lone goal in a 2-1 overtime setback to Arizona on Nov. 27.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, RSW (Calgary)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (19-16-4): Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who has three goals and three assists in his last six games, scored late in overtime to send Arizona past Calgary in the first meeting. Martin Hanzal also tallied in that contest but has missed 11 of the team’s last 12 games due to a lower-body injury. Hanzal is ready to return to the ice on Thursday, prompting Arizona to shuffle fellow forward Laurent Dauphin to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (19-18-2): After enjoying a career year last season, veteran forward Jiri Hudler has struggled to get going in 2015-16 and is now saddled with a groin injury. “(Hudler) will be off the ice for basically a week,” coach Bob Hartley said. “We have no target dates yet on his return, but we’re going to make all decisions possible in his best interest to make sure he is healed at 100 percent.” On Wednesday, Joe Colborne practiced in Hudler’s place on the first line with Sean Monahan and Gaudreau.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary G Karri Ramo is expected to make his 11th consecutive start.

2. Arizona G Louis Domingue, who will make his fifth straight start, has yet to face the Flames in his career.

3. The Coyotes have scored eight power-play goals in their last six games.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Coyotes 3