Preview: Coyotes at Flames

The Calgary Flames have not won back-to-back home games since an 11-game run that ended two days after Christmas, but they have a chance to break that drought when they host the bedraggled Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Calgary won for only the third time in 14 games (3-11-2) by skating past Nashville 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday.

The Flames are just ahead of cellar-dwelling Edmonton and two points behind Arizona with 15 games left on the season. They will face another slumping club in the Coyotes, who have dropped nine of their last 10 overall (1-8-1). Arizona also set a franchise record with its 10th consecutive road loss, squandering a two-goal lead in a 3-2 overtime setback at Vancouver on Wednesday. The Coyotes have won all three matchups this season, permitting one goal in each game.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (28-32-7): Defenseman Jarred Tinordi, acquired from Montreal in a three-team deal in mid-January, received a 20-game suspension Wednesday for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Because the failed test occurred before the trade was made, it raised some suspicions, but the NHL released a statement on Thursday absolving Montreal of any wrongdoing. “... We would like to state that we have no reason to believe or conclude that the Canadiens acted inappropriately at any time in relation to this matter,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (28-34-5): Second-year forward Johnny Gaudreau scored twice in a 10-second span in Wednesday’s victory, giving him a career-high 26 goals and 66 points. The three-point night continued Gaudreau’s blistering pace at Scotiabank Saddledome - he has 23 goals and 25 assists for a league-high 48 points in 33 home games. “There aren’t too many guys like him in this league,” teammate Mikael Backlund said. “He’s definitely up there with (Chicago Blackhawks forward) Patrick Kane. He’s having a dominant year, but those two guys are so quick in tight with the stick too. It’s impressive to watch.”

OVERTIME

1. Calgary coach Bob Hartley, asked about injuries to C Sam Bennett and D TJ Brodie, calls both day-to-day but adds it could be a few days.

2. Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson remains day-to-day with a shoulder injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s game.

3. Flames G Joni Ortio, who has permitted two goals or fewer in six of his last seven starts, will be in net Friday.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Coyotes 2