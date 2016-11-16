Preview: Coyotes at Flames

The Arizona Coyotes could have two key members back in the lineup when they begin a set of back-to-back road games Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. Goaltender Mike Smith and Martin Hanzal, who have been sidelined with lower-body injuries since Oct. 18 and 29, respectively, both may return versus either Calgary or the following night against Vancouver.

"They're both going to accompany us on the trip," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett told reporters after Tuesday's practice. "Both of them had a good, hard practice again today. If there are no repercussions (Wednesday) morning and they're ready to go, we'll put 'em in." Arizona is coming off a pair of home losses in which it scored a total of three goals. Calgary looks to put together consecutive wins for just the second time this season after edging Minnesota 1-0 on the road Tuesday. Johnny Gaudreau scored the lone goal to tie Michael Frolik for the team lead at five and move one point ahead him for first on the club with 11.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona Plus, Sportsnet (Calgary)

ABOUT THE COYOTES (5-9-0): Arizona cleared room on the roster for Smith and Hanzal by assigning netminder Justin Peters and Christian Dvorak to Tucson of the American Hockey League. Peters went 0-1-0 with a 3.16 goals-against average in three games — one start — while the 20-year-old Dvorak recorded a goal and four assists in 12 contests this season — his first in the NHL. Radim Vrbata, who leads the team with six goals, is riding a four-game point streak and has tallied in each of his last two contests.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (6-10-1): Calgary's lone winning streak this season was a three-gamer from Oct. 24-28 that featured victories at Chicago and St. Louis on consecutive nights and a home triumph over Ottawa. The Flames are hoping Gaudreau is heating up as the 23-year-old has recorded three of his five goals over the last three games. Brian Elliott likely will start in net against Arizona after Chad Johnson posted his fifth career shutout Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Flames LW Matthew Tkachuk registered two shots in nearly 18 minutes of ice time Tuesday after missing two games with a cut on his wrist.

2. Arizona LW Max Domi, whose lone goal this season was a game-winner, is tied with Vrbata for the team lead with 11 points.

3. Calgary has scored fewer than two goals in six of its last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Coyotes 2