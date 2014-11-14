Byron, Baertschi relieve pressure, help Flames burn Coyotes

CALGARY, Alberta -- It’s hard to decide who among the Calgary Flames was more relieved.

Paul Byron scored for the first time since the season opener, so he pushed off the monkey from his back. Sven Baertschi collected his first NHL point since last December, so you’d understand him feeling like the weight the world had been lifted.

To top it off, the Flames opened their five-game homestand with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

”It felt good,“ said Byron, the versatile forward who has bounced through all four lines and in every position. ”The chances have been coming. It was just a matter of time, I thought, before they started going in.

“It certainly changes your confidence going forward. It gets a little mojo in the game and it feels like the rest of the game, pucks seem to follow your stick a little bit. Hopefully, I can keep that going.”

Related Coverage Preview: Coyotes at Flames

The Flames, one of the league’s biggest surprises one-quarter into the season, improved to 10-6-2.

Considering how they both needed a boost, it’s poetic Baertschi had a hand in both of Byron’s goals. Baertschi, the 2011 first-round draft pick, admittedly knows he’s on the clock to show he’s indeed an NHLer. A couple of years ago, he was unquestionably the club’s top prospect, but has since tumbled down the chart. He was sent down to the minors in the middle of December 2013 and not summoned back the rest of the 2013-14 season and then was a final cut before this season.

So far this season, Baertschi struggled through his time in the minors and in the previous four games with the Flames since being recalled.

“Since I’ve been back up here, I knew for me, it’s almost like a do-or-die,” Baertschi said. “I’ve had so many cracks at it now and, for me, I knew I had to come in here and be a presence out there. I have to be all over the puck. I‘m glad when I can see that I‘m really involved in a game and I get a lot of chances, I create a lot. That’s just huge for me. I have to continue to do that, too.”

Coach Bob Hartley isn’t one to send false praise in Baertschi’s direction, so you know he was happy the oft-maligned left winger delivered.

“He was feeling it,” Hartley said. “He held the puck, he was making plays, he gave us a great offensive game and that’s who he is. He’s a playmaker.”

The goals set the stage for a surprisingly high-scoring affair between the Pacific Division opponents.

When Calgary center Sean Monahan scored to make it 3-1 early in the second period, it appeared the Flames would be able to coast to an easy win. However, the Coyotes, who had right winger Shane Doan put them on the scoreboard in the opening period, pulled even thanks to goals by centers Antoine Vermette and Joe Vitale.

Soon after, though, Calgary’s dynamic defensemen duo of Mark Giordano and TJ Brodie combined on a highlight-reel goal for the winner. Right winger David Jones rounded out the scoring with a marker that gives him a three-game scoring streak.

The Flames have yet to lose consecutive games in regulation and have a 7-0-1 mark after losses.

“It’s been a focus of ours,” said Giordano, who’s riding an eight-game point-scoring spree. “The good teams don’t lose two, three, four games in a row. They cut the losing streaks off right away. We had a tough game in Carolina but the bounce back was good.”

Calgary goalie Jonas Hiller stopped 20 shots for the win. Mike Smith made 20 saves for the Coyotes, who fell to 6-9-1 and have lost three straight games.

“It’s a bunch of things obviously that are not good enough,” Doan said. “We just haven’t been playing good enough. If the power play’s working something else isn’t working. When the power play’s not working, something else is. We got to get on the same page; everyone’s got to get on the same page.”

NOTES: Flames LW Brandon Bollig was a healthy scratch for the first time this season, a testament to his sub-par play. Bollig, acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks for a third-round draft choice in the summer, has no goals this season. ... Flames also scratched RW Devin Setoguchi, who also has failed to score yet this season despite plenty of power-play time. ... Coyotes C Sam Gagner was moved to the top line with RW Shane Doan and rookie LW Tobias Rieder. ... Flames RW Brian McGrattan was in the lineup for the first time in six games. He was a healthy scratch in 10 of the 11 previous outings. ... After skating in the prior four games, Arizona D Brandon Gormley was scratched in favor of D David Schlemko. ... Calgary LW Michael Ferland, who sustained a concussion in his NHL debut on Halloween, has resumed practicing with the team. He should return to game action within the week.