Rookie Jooris’ hat trick leads Flames past Coyotes

CALGARY, Alberta -- Josh Jooris was the training camp surprise for the Calgary Flames.

The rookie center is taking his “where-did-he-come-from?” act even further.

Jooris, an undrafted free agent signed out of Union College who impressed the club with his heady play and two-way game, is adding a bonus in his repertoire, offense.

Thanks to a hat trick in Calgary’s 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the 24-year-old is tied for third among NHL rookies with eight goals.

“You dream to score your first goal in the NHL. You dream to be here, first of all,” Jooris said. “To score a hat trick, that’s just an added bonus.”

The Flames have an influx of youth -- four rookies suited up to face the Coyotes, plus a couple more who were rookies last season -- but that is not cooling them off. While so many in the hockey world are expecting them to trail off, the Flames have a message. Keep waiting.

Calgary continues to hold its own in the Western Conference chase, remaining within striking distance of the heavy hitters thanks to a 16-8-2 record. Amazingly, the Flames are one point back of first place in the conference yet sit in fifth place.

“I was asked today what the difference is between this year and last year and why we’re winning so much more, and I think guys like Jooris and Johnny Hockey (Johnny Gaudreau) and the other young guys have stepped in and are contributing this year,” said Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman, who had two assists.

“We’re still working hard, like we did last year, but we’re getting goals from the these guys. They’ve added a second scoring punch to Sean Monahan and Jiri Hudler and made us a little more dangerous.”

The final score may make it seem a rout, but it was a see-saw affair, even with Calgary taking the lead when right winger David Jones scored just 72 seconds after puck drop.

Twice the Coyotes evened the game, thanks to goals by defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Sam Gagner, but each time Jooris had the response, created by some great passes.

His first goal was set up by a brilliant 50-foot backhanded saucer pass from Kris Russell from the side boards to the other side of the crease.

”That was unbelievable,“ Jooris said. ”I think that’s one of the better passes I’ve ever seen. It landed right on my tape. I just had to whack it in.

“I saw him look up -- when he cut back, he looked before he passed it -- so I was expecting it to maybe trickle through or hit a shin pad, but it was absolutely right on the tape.”

Jooris’ second goal came after rookie left winger Gaudreau threaded a puck from the corner to him while in full flight toward the net.

Jooris capped the night with an empty-netter.

“Great game,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “Those three -- (Hudler), Johnny and Jooris -- they have quite the chemistry going. It’s fun. They’re producing, and on top of this, they’re so reliable in the three zones. They’re dominant right now.”

Monahan also scored in the win.

Flames goalie Karri Ramo made 26 saves in the victory, although he saw his personal shutout streak snapped at 142 minutes, 59 seconds.

Goaltender Mike Smith stopped 19 shots for the Coyotes (10-13-3), who are struggling to get within arm’s length of a playoff position.

“We seem to be caught in this rut where we are winning one then losing one,” Gagner said. “We have to find a way to string some wins together and make sure we’re playing consistently. We’ve got a schedule coming up that works in our favor, and we have to make sure we take advantage of it, and it starts going home here.”

NOTES: Coyotes D Connor Murphy missed the game after being injured late in Monday’s win over the Edmonton Oilers. He sustained an upper-body injury after being hit hard into the boards. D Chris Summers took his place in the lineup. ... Flames D Ladislav Smid returned to action after missing Calgary’s last game in Arizona due to personal reasons. ... The Flames may have a couple of veteran forwards in action soon. LW Mason Raymond (shoulder) and C Matt Stajan (knee) are both practicing fully with the team and could be in action as early as Saturday’s clash with the San Jose Sharks. ... Prior to puck drop, the Flames honored the Canadian Football League champion Calgary Stampeders, who claimed the crown Sunday. ... The Flames play host to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... The Coyotes return home to play the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.