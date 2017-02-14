EditorsNote: restores byline

Coyotes, Smith shut down Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Mike Smith saved his Arizona Coyotes teammates on Monday night as he has done many times in the past.

Smith made 19 of his 36 saves in the first period and backstopped the Coyotes to a 5-0 shutout win over the Calgary Flames.

Smith picked up his second shutout of the season and 32nd of his 11-year career and 21st since signing with the Coyotes as a free agent in 2011.

"I'm just trying to be solid for the group," Smith said. "I'm trying to be as consistent as possible. It's nice to have some success and help the team get wins. We want to keep improving. We're not happy with where we're at."

Rookie center Christian Dvorak had two goals and an assist for the Coyotes (19-28-7), who have won two straight and three of four but are 15th among 16 teams in the Western Conference.

Martin Hanzal, Jordan Martinook and Ryan White all scored as Arizona blew the game open in second period.

Calgary lost their first game coming off a five-day bye week and the Flames (28-26-3) continue their mediocre season at home, where they are just .500 at 14-14-0. The Flames remain one point back of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The Coyotes scored four goals on 23 shots against Calgary starting goaltender Chad Johnson, who was replaced by Brian Elliott to start the third period.

Dvorak jammed in his own rebound to score on Elliott on Arizona's first shot of the third for the only scoring of the third period and he now has four goals in his past three games and nine this season.

"I'm definitely feeling more comfortable and more confident as the season has gone on, jelling with my linemates, forming some chemistry and we've been playing pretty well as of late," Dvorak said.

Arizona coach Dave Tippett says he sees continued growth from Dvorak, a second pick in 2014 who played his 50 NHL game on Monday.

"The first 20 or 30 games he's just happy to be in the league," Tippett said. "As he recognizes that he's capable of playing here and he's doing things right and he's not in awe of people anymore he just goes out there and plays and he's a really good player."

Calgary captain Mark Giordano was angered by his team's effort.

"That's as bad as it gets in the second and third there, with guys trying to do too much and giving them basically odd-man rushes and chances like that," he said.

"It's unacceptable. We have to look at ourselves as individuals and then as a team we've got to know that there's only one way to win in this league. Turnovers and stuff like that at this time of year is going to beat you every night."

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said, "We weren't sharp. It was more execution. Some pucks missed the net, were shot over the net. We lacked some execution. We need to execute on those plays."

Hanzal opened the scoring at 6:55 of the first period when Radim Vrbata's wrist shot from the high slot caromed off his midsection as he was setting up a screen.

Smith was stellar in the first period, making 19 saves. On one occasion with three minutes left, he robbed Flames center Sean Monahan with two quick pad saves and then a glove stop.

The Coyotes scored three times in the second. Dvorak and Martinook scored in rapid fashion, with Dvorak beating Johnson over the glove from the slot at 3:28 and Martinook lifting a shot into the goal at 4:04 after he beat Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman to the puck on a dump-in.

White made it 4-0 at 11:08 as Luke Schenn's shot went in off his skate.

NOTES: Coyotes LW Lawson Crouse was left home to start the team's three-game road trip because of a lower-body injury sustained in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh. He may rejoin the team for Thursday's game in Los Angeles against the Kings, coach Dave Tippett said. ... Arizona's other scratches were D Jakob Chychrun and C Peter Holland. ... Calgary's healthy scratches were LW Lance Bouma, D Jyrki Jokipakka and C Freddie Hamilton. Flames C Sean Monahan entered the game with 99 career goals but didn't sound too impressed about the possible milestone when asked earlier Monday. "It wouldn't mean much but maybe when I get older and look back, it will mean something," he said.